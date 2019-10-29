Joe Giudice interested in MMA career after drastic weight loss: 'I have a lot of aggression in me'

Joe Giudice wants to step into the octagon.

Following a stretch of tumultuous legal battles, former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Joe and wife Teresa made their first appearance together during a “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” special.

During the hour-long interview, Joe, who appeared via satellite from Salerno, Italy, expressed interest in a potential mixed martial arts career.

“Listen, I don’t know. I mean, I’d like to,” Joe said about rumors of an impending MMA career. “I would like to do something.”

“I like that and I tell you why … I’ve done that my whole life and I’ve always had to pay to go beat people up. Now, you get paid to go do it,” he added. “You know something, I have a lot of aggression. I have a lot of aggression in me. I would love to just do it just to go in and fight somebody just because I want to fight somebody.”

His eldest daughter Gia, 18, recently shared a video of a noticeably slimmer Joe practicing his martial arts moves and sparring with brother Pete.

The rumors of Joe’s MMA career come in the wake of his tremendous weight loss after a 41-month prison stint. During his time in prison, Joe reportedly cut down 50 pounds—entering prison at 215 pounds and leaving at a lean 165.

The Giudices pleaded guilty in 2014 to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return.