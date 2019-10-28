Teresa and Joe Giudice's interview: From cheating allegations, selfies with ICE agents and Joe's weight loss

Teresa Giudice reunited with Joe Giudice onscreen for the first time since her husband went to prison in 2016.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his Bravo late-night show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the parents of four daughters discussed everything from Joe's recent weight loss, questions of infidelity and what happens next for the family.

Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return.

Teresa was sentenced in October 2014 to 15 months in prison and was released in December 2015. Joe was held by immigration officials after he completed his 41-month prison term this past March. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

While Teresa, 47, sat down in Cohen's New York studio, Joe, 49, joined in via satellite from Salerno, Italy where he is currently living while waiting for a ruling in his deportation case.

Infidelity

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars went back and forth over whether they had been faithful to each other while serving their respective prison sentences.

In February, Teresa was photographed holding hands with a man but denied they were an item. When Cohen asked Joe if he believed Teresa had been faithful, he said: "No, I don't think so."

But Teresa fired back that Joe was "photographed with women also" to which Joe quipped, "That’s why it made it OK for you?"

Joe's weight loss

Joe's dramatic weight loss was revealed after he left ICE custody and photos of him were shared online. Teresa acknowledged to Cohen that "he's very fit" and said Joe had been more "fluffy" before going to prison.

But Joe objected to Teresa's description of his pre-prison bod saying he had just been "bloated."

"I was very, very, hard," he said."I might have been big, but I was never fluffy."

They didn't ask Donald Trump for help

Teresa knows President Trump from her "Celebrity Apprentice" days but the Giudices told Cohen that the couple did not ask the president for help.

"He has so much on his plate, that guy,” Joe said. "Even if he could maybe try to do something, I don’t know if he would get criticized. I don’t know what they would do to him."

Teresa added: "Andy, with the whole immigration thing that’s going on, that he’s fighting for. I would never do that to the president."

Selfies with ICE agents

Joe claimed ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents took selfies with the former reality star as they escorted him on to the plane he took to Italy.

"I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time," Joe alleged. "One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane. You know, I’m a very dangerous guy."

He added that they "wanted to handcuff " him but he said, "I’m not getting in no handcuffs."

He said: "They’re like, ‘Will you behave?’ It’s like, ‘What the hell am I going to do? If I wanted to leave, I would like just kick your butts and leave. I ain’t going to do that. I go, ‘I want to go on the plane. I want to get the hell out of here.'"

He also shared that being in ICE custody "is like having your head in a panini press."

Reality regrets?

Joe said while his wife "always wanted to be on television," he regrets agreeing to reality TV.

"I wish I never would have done it," he said.

"I had a great life before. The show just brought a lot of attention to us. Just having a house like that alone just brings a lot of attention. I’ve never had so many damn lawsuits in my life ’til I got on that show."

What the future holds

The couple is not sure what the future holds for their relationship but they did confirm that Teresa and their four girls will not move to Italy even if Joe is deported from the United States.

"If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t," Joe said. "As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do."

He added, "I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her."

"I do love him as a person," said Teresa. "I do care about him, I love him."

The couple who shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, have been married for 20 years.