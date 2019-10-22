‘RHONJ’ star Joe Giudice breaks his silence after arriving in Italy

Hope is on the horizon for Joe Giudice, who says he's is no longer "looking in the rearview mirror."

For the first time since being released from ICE custody and flying to Italy on Oct. 11, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband opened up about his thoughts in a video on Monday for Bravo's "The Daily Dish."

“You just gotta look forward and never look back,” said Giudice, 47, who pleaded guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges in 2014. He served a 41-month sentence at a federal prison in Allenwood, Penn.

He said that returning to his native country is the best decision for him at this time, as he and his family continue to appeal his deportation.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror,” he continued. “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.”

The Giudice family is looking forward to going to Italy to visit Dad. Until then, the family has FaceTime calls to hold them over until they can all be reunited.

Joe Giudice, who has four daughters with wife Teresa – Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 – revealed that amid his legal troubles he has “learned a valuable lesson.”

"I know my family is the most important thing to me. But it's better that I'm out here than in there," he said.

"I just want to let you know that I love you," the dad said to his family. "And I'm always here for you. You know that."

After his release, Gia shared a photo on social media of a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her father, making it the first photo of Joe since he went to prison in 2016.

"One of the happiest moments of my life! I love you so much daddy, so happy your free! See you so soon," his daughter wrote.

On Monday, Teresa tweeted that she and her husband will sit down with Andy Cohen for a special Bravo episode airing this Sunday.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” tweeted Teresa, 47. “Tune in to a special ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked’ airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ.”

The Giudice's family attorney made a statement to E! News, saying, "We are very happy that Joe is free, but very sad that he is still not home where he belongs."

"Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She'll be taking all her girls. Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It's fast approaching," a source revealed to Us Weekly.

A final ruling on whether or not Joe will remain in Italy or be welcomed back into the United States is expected in November.