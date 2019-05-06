Jennifer Lopez gushes about fiancé Alex Rodriguez: ‘He helps me where I’m weak’

Two months after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez said she expected she would tie the knot again.

"I always planned to get married again," the 49-year-old superstar told “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie on Monday morning. "I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with.”

The actress, singer, dancer and entrepreneur went on to say that she and A-Rod, a former MLB player, “just get along” and have a similar background.

"We just complement each other,” she said. “He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am, and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We just help each other be better people in a way.”

“And we love our families. We’re very similar, as well. We grew up the same," she added. "We kind of both got in the public eye very young, we both had our hard moments in the public eye. But at the same time, we keep coming back.”

It also helps that they have mutual respect and are willing to help the other out, Lopez added.

“We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other,” she gushed. "And he helps me — he helps me where I'm weak, and I help him where he's weak. He makes me stronger. That's what it is."

Lopez has had a dramatic romantic history, which included three husbands (Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony), a broken engagement to Ben Affleck and a tumultuous romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Last month, the singer said it took her more than a year of dating A-Rod to know it was right to get serious about their relationship.

“I was very weary after everything I’ve been through [to get engaged again]," Lopez, 49, admitted to SiriusXM in April.

"I was just sussing it out until then," she confessed. "I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love him, I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?' ... When it happened I think it was the right time. We knew.”

A-Rod popped the question in March after two years of dating the superstar.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.