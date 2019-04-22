Jennifer Lopez reveals she almost didn’t wear that iconic Versace dress

When Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys clad in a green tropical-print Versace gown that plunged down to there, she instantly made fashion history.

But as it turns out, the iconic dress was a last-minute pick that almost got left on the dressing room floor. In the first episode of her new YouTube series “Moments of Fashion,” Lopez, 49, revealed that since she was busy shooting “The Wedding Planner” in the weeks leading up to the Grammys, her look came together at the last minute.

“There’s nothing out there, you guys waited too long, I’ve been trying to do a fitting with you for weeks,” Lopez recalled her stylist Andrea Lieberman telling her. “We just didn’t have time … it kind of crept up on us.”

“Usually if you come to a fitting of mine, there’s, like, tons of dresses,” Lopez continued. “There’s always so many choices. But this day, we really had a choice between two dresses. One was kind of like a white dress, and the other was the Versace jungle-print dress.”

Lieberman urged the “Waiting for Tonight” singer to go with the white gown, pointing out that the Versace had already been worn by three other people, including designer Donatella Versace herself. Fortunately, Lopez decided to try on both looks before committing.

“I put on the green dress and come out and Benny [Medina, Lopez’s longtime manager] goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress,'” she said. “And of course my stylist is mortified. She’s like, ‘No! It’s been worn before!’ But the guys were so adamant that it was an amazing dress, and we said OK.”

The only worry? “Whether or not my boobs were gonna pop out onstage,” the pop icon said with a laugh, adding that her team used tons of double-stick tape to prevent a wardrobe malfunction. “There was never any danger of that. I was so securely stuck into that thing that there was gonna be no mishaps.”

At the end of the day, everything remained (barely) covered, and Lopez’s look was a smash hit, going on to inspire Google Image search and dominate the following day’s headlines — even in the wake of Santana’s historic eight-Grammy sweep.

“I was like, this man just broke records but people want to know about this dress!” Lopez exclaimed. “It was the craziest thing. But it just goes to show you the power of fashion.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.