Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get engaged

Music icon Jennifer Lopez and baseball icon Alex Rodriguez are engaged after two years of dating.

The celeb twosome, who often documented milestones in their relationship on social media, took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the news.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez said in a post showing JLo’s hand, now bearing an engagement ring.

The actress and singer shared the same post with a simpler message.

The pair officially celebrated their two-year anniversary on Feb. 4, and the former Yankee shared a heartfelt message to his now-fiancee.

“Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” ARod wrote at the time.

Lopez and ARod first met at Shea Stadium in Queens back in 2005 when she stopped to shake the athlete's hand before the first pitch, People reported.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.