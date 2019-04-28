Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez join Chip and Joanna Gaines in Waco, Texas

Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez the “best anniversary gift ever” over the weekend with a trip to Waco, Texas.

The newly engaged couple joined Chip and Joanna Gaines in the Magnolia Network stars’ town on Saturday for what seemed like a casual hangout. The former Yankees star posted a photo of the group that some called ultimate squad goals.

"ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines," Rodriguez captioned the Instagram post.

Lopez commented on the post, "Best anniversary gift ever!!

Chip Gaines also posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption: “What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!”

Rodriguez also posted a video of him and Lopez enjoying their time in the town.

It’s unclear why Rodriguez and Lopez were in Waco, but Lopez did reveal in March that she asked Joanna Gaines to help her fix up the singer’s $6.6 million mansion in Malibu.

"We actually got a little fixer upper next to the water and we were like, 'Oh we gotta fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work. I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing,” Lopez said on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

"And then comes our anniversary... he [Rodriguez] goes, 'I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house.' And I was like, 'OK, great.' And he opens up FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Are you kidding? Hi!'"

A photo later emerged of Lopez and Gaines in Malibu.