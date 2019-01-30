Jennifer Lopez’s ex Diddy and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez rave about her sizzling abs in social media comments

Jennifer Lopez has still got it going on.

The 49-year-old created quite the social media buzz on Tuesday after she shared a sultry photo of herself on Instagram sporting a mocha-colored bikini top paired with floral-print yoga pants while flaunting her insanely toned stomach.

“Day 9 and feelin'... like I can't wait for Day 10,” the “Waiting For Tonight” songstress captioned the photo with a laughing emoji. "Who's still with us? @arod."

However, the “World of Dance” judge’s sexy display not only caught the eye of her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but also prompted her ex-boyfriend Diddy to chime in on her fit physique as well.

“OMG,” Diddy commented under Lopez’s picture, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

J. Lo posted the image as a part of her 10-day-challenge, in which she refrains from eating sugar and carbs. Rodriguez made his presence known in the comments section as well – simply writing, “Lucky me,” with heart, baseball and check mark emojis.

Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 and into the new millennium before splitting in 2001. During their two-year stint, the pair garnered major headlines for their over-the-top romance and red carpet looks. In 2000, Lopez stole the show when she debuted an iconic Grammys look in a see-through green Versace dress with a deep plunging V-cut from her chest down to her navel.

The exes reunited last year during the final night of Lopez’s Las Vegas residency where Lopez sang to Diddy, who was front-and-center while her beau, A-Rod, watched over the performance.