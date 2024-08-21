Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck documentary hinted at cracks in relationship

Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," shared new insights into her and Ben Affleck’s relationship, some more awkward than others.

The documentary takes on new meaning after Lopez filed for divorce Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

The date listed for their separation is April 26, according to People magazine, almost two months after the release of the Amazon Prime documentary Feb. 27.

Here is a look back at some moments from "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" that spotlighted points of friction in their relationship ahead of the split.

Love letters

Early in the documentary, Lopez shares that her new music was inspired by a collection of handwritten love letters from Affleck, which she showed to songwriters and musicians working with her.

One of the highlighted pieces is a handwritten note that says, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2001-2010…and counting…"

Affleck was clearly not pleased.

"I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all these letters?’" Affleck says in the documentary. "And they were like, ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’"

He added later that he understood she was inspired by the letters for her music and movie, "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story." However, he explained that "things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they’re private."

Lopez admitted she was aware Affleck wasn't comfortable with the attention.

"But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist and he's going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote. That's going to happen, and he doesn't want to stop me," she said.

Back in the spotlight

Affleck struggled with having his relationship with Lopez back in the spotlight.

During the documentary, they admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, and it put a strain on their relationship, leading them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before it was supposed to happen.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. And then I realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain, you want to like the water. We’re just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

Star signs

Lopez’s "Monster-in-Law" co-star, Jane Fonda, appears in the documentary. In behind-the-scenes footage of "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story," Fonda questions Lopez about an infamous photo of the couple at the 2023 Grammys, in which Affleck looks unhappy.

Lopez laughed it off and said Affleck had joked, "‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’"

The 86-year-old also commented on their public displays of affection, urging them to take a step back from the limelight.

"I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda said. "However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

The "Hustlers" star downplays it with a laugh, saying, "That’s just us living our life."

Addicted to love

Throughout the documentary, Lopez examines her own relationship with love and relationships, beginning with her childhood, admitting she felt "lost a little bit" as the middle of three girls.

The 55-year-old also revealed she struggled with receiving attention from her parents. She claims she was ignored by her dad and describes her mom as a "narcissist, center of attention, life of the party-type person. I got very used to being around people like that."

Affleck affirms Lopez’s assessment of her childhood but adds an interesting comparison to addiction.

"The thing you discover, like you do with alcohol, is that there isn’t enough alcohol in all the liquor stores in the world to fill up that thing," he said. "And, in Jennifer’s case, I don’t think there’s enough followers or movies or records or any of that stuff to still that part in you that still feels a longing and pain. Ultimately, that’s the work you gotta do on your own."

Not-so-gentle mockery

Lopez crafted the screenplay for her film in the documentary, often working alongside Affleck. But their discussions provided one of the more awkward moments.

Lopez is explaining that in one scene she was "opening her eyes in a hospital bed, younger, age 28." Affleck interrupts, questioning her being 28 in the scene.

"I love that you want to be played younger, even in the autobiographical," he joked.

"This is not my autobiographical. This is meta. This is me using some of my story," Lopez replied.

"I see," Affleck added. "Semi-autobiographical. It's your story, but younger." And he laughed as Lopez calls him an idiot, though she does laugh some too.