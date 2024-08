Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing after two years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rumors surrounding a split have plagued the Hollywood heavyweights for months. Sources told People magazine in June that Lopez was living in the couple's $60 million Beverly Hills abode while Affleck stayed in a rental nearby as they attempted to sell the pricey mansion.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital at the time. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Despite the difficult time in his personal life, Affleck remained committed to his professional goals.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," the insider said. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

Court documents showed Lopez, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16, and filed with the Clark County Clerk's Office on the following day.

Affleck is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck." The singer legally took her husband's last name and changed her name to "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony , and Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, Seraphina and Sam — were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

Affleck and Lopez first met while working on the set of "Gigli" and were engaged in 2002 with plans to marry in September 2003, but they postponed the wedding and ultimately called off their relationship at the beginning of 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck moved on and married other people following their widely reported breakup.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner , whom he had met on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2000. Garner was married to Scott Foley at the time, and Affleck has publicly said the two fell in love in 2002 while filming "Daredevil." The "Good Will Hunting" actor was in a relationship with Lopez at that time.

Affleck and Garner got engaged in 2005. They welcomed three children together before divorcing in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-98, and then to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03.

Following her split from Affleck, she married Marc Anthony in 2004. The former couple welcomed twins in 2008. Anthony and Lopez divorced in 2016.

Bennifer reunited once again before the summer of 2021, and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April while she was taking a bath.

The "Marry Me" star previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they had separated — Lopez dropped his surname, Muniz.