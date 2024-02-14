Jane Fonda criticizes Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez PDA: ‘Feels too much’

Jane Fonda has some concerns with the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The 86-year-old actress had some honest love advice for the Hollywood couple and suggested the pair tone down their public displays of affection (PDA).

"I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda shared in Lopez’s upcoming documentary "This Is Me… Now: A Love Story," according to Variety.

"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

In the documentary, Lopez laughed off Fonda’s comment and explained, "That’s just us living our life."

During the premiere of her new project, Lopez stepped out on the red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck, and the two were spotted packing on the PDA, as they shared a steamy kiss.

Meanwhile, Fonda continued to share her sentiments about the Hollywood couple's relationship with Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, in the documentary.

"I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love. And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, so important. It should be handled in a way that you aren’t overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment."

Lopez’s documentary releases on Feb. 16. Her new project explores and "showcases her journey to love through her own eyes," according to the film’s synopsis.

"This Is Me… Now: A Love Story" will drop in tandem with Lopez’s first studio album in a decade.

Lopez and Fonda became friends when they co-starred in the 2005 film "Monster-in-Law."

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer detailed a scene from the film in which they slapped one another in a video interview with Variety. Lopez shared that she gave Fonda "a bruise in her eye."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Fonda additionally addressed her concerns about Affleck’s grumpy appearance during the 2023 Grammys, saying,"I got real scared, you know, with all that s--- about the Grammys and he looks unhappy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’"

"Nothing!" Lopez responded. "He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’"

Affleck recently joked about his own grumpy Grammys appearance during a lengthy Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’.

At the beginning of the ad, Affleck is seen watching a news headline that read, "The Boredest Man in the World," with a photo of him and Lopez at the 2023 Grammys.

"Keep laughing," Affleck said. "He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. Who’s on stage? What moves can I steal? I could do that. How hard can it be?"

The ad continued with Affleck attempting to start a music career based on a "crazy dream" he had.

Toward the end of the Super Bowl commercial, Affleck is seen presenting his project to Lopez in a music studio, with the help of famous friends, including Matt Damon and Tom Brady.



"This is me now," Affleck said, as he referenced his wife's upcoming album and film.

Lopez was clearly mortified by her husband's performance as she and fellow New Yorker from the Bronx, Fat Joe, looked on in horror.

"We talked about this," she told Affleck when he wrapped up, to which he responded, "Let’s go. You’re blinded by them pinstripes," referring to the New York Yankees.