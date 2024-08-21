Jennifer Lopez is 'devastated' about Ben Affleck divorce, 'gave it her all to make this work': source

Jennifer Lopez is "devastated" over her split from Ben Affleck following two years of marriage, a source told Fox News Digital.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer gave the marriage her all and wanted to make things work after the couple rekindled their romance, the source noted.

Meanwhile, Affleck seems to be doing just fine despite the marriage ending, another source shared with Fox News Digital. The "Gone Girl" star "threw in the towel a long time ago."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. Lopez listed April 26 as the date of separation, according to People magazine.

Affleck was photographed without his wedding ring on the same day Lopez filed. The 52-year-old actor had been spotted with and without the ring as the couple faced speculation of a split.

Another source told Fox News Digital, "Ben has been his usual, high-energetic self. He's been busy with his kids and work and seems to be doing just fine."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

Rumors surrounding the couple's marriage have plagued the Hollywood heavyweights for months. Sources told People magazine in June that Lopez was living in the couple's $60 million Beverly Hills abode while Affleck stayed in a rental nearby as they attempted to sell the pricey mansion.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital at the time. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Affleck and Lopez first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez and Affleck first met while filming "Gigli" in 2002. The couple planned to marry in 2003 before postponing the wedding. By early 2004, the two had ended their engagement.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner , whom he had met on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2000. Garner was married to Scott Foley at the time, and Affleck has publicly said the two fell in love in 2002 while filming "Daredevil." The "Good Will Hunting" actor was in a relationship with Lopez at that time.

Affleck and Garner got engaged in 2005. They welcomed three children together before divorcing in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She married Ojani Noa in 1997 before divorcing in 1998. The pop star went on to marry backup dancer Cris Judd in 2001. The couple called it quits in 2003. Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 following her split from Affleck.

Anthony and Lopez welcomed twins in 2008 before divorcing in 2014.

Affleck and Lopez reunited once again before the summer of 2021, and Affleck proposed in April while Lopez was taking a bath.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.