Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear to be living separate lives on wedding anniversary as divorce rumors spike

Two years after famously getting hitched after the stroke of midnight in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to have been dealt an unlucky hand in love once again.

Lopez, who turns 55 on July 24, spent the weekend on the East Coast in the Hamptons without her husband. The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was pictured out and about throughout the weekend with Ben's oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 18.

Back home on the West Coast, Affleck, 51, was spotted cruising through town while on a joyride on a motorcycle in between filming obligations for "The Accountant 2."

Lopez and her step-daughter, Violet, bonded over ice cream and shopping in the affluent New York community known to be a favorite summer vacation destination for celebrities.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer stepped out wearing a breezy white blouse with jeans while Violet, 18, sported a pink T-shirt with a matching floral skirt. On another mother-daughter excursion, Jennifer rocked a classic black maxi dress as Violet stepped out in a quirky pair of slacks with a vibrant red shirt.

Mr. Affleck, though, was nowhere to be seen. The couple also spent the Fourth of July holiday weekend apart with Jennifer enjoying time in the Hamptons with friends, while Ben was seen in L.A. with his kids.

Back home in California, split rumors reached an all-time high between the couple when their Beverly Hills mansion hit the market for $68 million.

Affleck and Lopez purchased the six-acre estate in cash last year after searching for a new love nest for their blended family for more than two years. The mansion offers extreme privacy with views of L.A. from high atop a hill and boasts a total of 17 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms with parking for 80 vehicles.

Lopez is currently living at the estate while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People magazine .

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Another source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Affleck has made work his main focus during his marital troubles.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," the insider said. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

Affleck co-parents his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner : Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Garner and Affleck initially met on the set of "Pearl Harbor," but their relationship began years later. They married in June 2005 and ultimately went their separate ways in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer has teenage twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The former couple first met in 1998, but sparks didn't fly until 2004 when Lopez and Anthony were engaged and married at her Beverly Hills home.

They announced their separation in 2011, and by 2014, their divorce was finalized.

Ben and Jen were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film, "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter at the time.

"They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

She signed off her post with her new last name, as confirmed in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "

One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago. Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's three children were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

"Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense," Lopez wrote in a newsletter shared with fans.

"The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven ..."