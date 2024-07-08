Jennifer Lopez posts breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez chose to honor her 2021 song about making changes in her life as she and Ben Affleck continue to face divorce rumors.

On Sunday, Lopez shared the official music video for her song, "Cambia El Paso," on Instagram. The song, which was released in July 2021, includes a Spanish lyric that reads, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms," when translated to English.

Cambia El Paso, which translates to Change the Step, includes the lyrics "one, two, three, move forward" and "all she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance."

Lopez's song continues, "Her life is better now without him … she doesn't need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail."

"Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso," Lopez captioned the video, adding a sun and palm tree emoji.

Lopez's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The song has been perceived as a "breakup song" due to the empowering lyrics and the timing of the original release. Lopez released the song with Rauw Alejandro just a few months after her split from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Although Jennifer's post is limited to who can comment, some users were able to show their support for the star.

"if something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that change, move, and dance," one user wrote.

Another added, "Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change…. I love you very much Jen, I hope you know that."

In 2021, Lopez explained the meaning behind the song on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization.

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do," Jennifer said at the time. "If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

Lopez shared that "dance means life and joy and happiness."

"So, whenever I'm talking about dance... I'm talking about something else," she said. "You've got to be yourself. You've got to be happy."

Divorce rumors between Affleck and Lopez continued to swirl after the couple spent the Fourth of July holiday apart. While Affleck was with his kids in L.A., Lopez was with friends in the Hamptons.

Lopez was seen wearing her wedding ring on the East Coast, and Affleck had his wedding ring on when he went to lunch with his child, Fin, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The couple has celebrated the past several Independence Days together. However, this year, the "Atlas" star was without her husband amid divorce rumors.

The two were married in July 2022, but now, Affleck has reportedly moved all of his belongings out of the home they share. Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lopez is living at the couple's $60.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, while the 51-year-old actor is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People magazine .

Fox News Digital's Cassie Maynard contributed to this report.