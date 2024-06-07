Jennifer Garner shares uplifting message as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck face breakup rumors

Jennifer Garner is spreading some positivity.

As rumors continue to swirl that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, could be on the verge of a split from Jennifer Lopez, Garner took a moment to send a message on social media.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared a poem titled "it gets better" by Cleo Wade. The poem opens with the line "you will not have the blues forever."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK'S BODY LANGUAGE IS ‘MORE PLATONIC THAN ROMANTIC’ AS SPLIT RUMORS SWIRL: EXPERT

"Forever," the work continues, "is the only thing that lasts forever."

"when the night sky / falls upon you / look up at her / see the darkness and the vastness / of her hues," it reads.

"hold your eyes steady on her / watch / the sun sneak in / see how even she, the great big sky, / changes with / the new day."

It ends with the line "this too shall pass."

Garner didn't offer any commentary on the poem – she did tag the author, and added a heart emoji. Fox News Digital has reached out to Garner's representatives.

Shortly after sharing the poem, Garner shared a video of Whitney Houston singing her song "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," which features lyrics like "Where do broken hearts go? Can they find their way home / Back to the open arms / Of a love that's waiting there?"

While Garner hasn't commented on the rumors concerning Affleck and Lopez, Lopez did speak about negativity earlier this week in a newsletter shared with fans.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now...but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote.

Last month, a source told Fox News Digital that Lopez and Affleck are no longer living together.

"He’s living separately from her right now," a source close to Lopez, who married Affleck in July 2022, said.

According to People magazine , Lopez is currently residing in the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills home while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, Garner was seen arriving at Affleck's Brentwood, California, rental on May 18 to check in on the actor.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"At first it was a whirlwind of love and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," the source added of the couple at the time. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

Another source, this one close to Affleck, told Fox News Digital that people around him are being "tight-lipped" about the state of the marriage.

"Something definitely seems to be up," the source said. "There were projects they were trying to figure out ways to work on together and recently those talks have stopped."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A separate source confirmed that the duo often butt heads when it comes to their parenting styles.

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," the source said. "They have very different parenting styles."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.