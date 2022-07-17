Jennifer Lopez legally changing last name in marriage license filing with Ben Affleck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez will soon be called Jennifer Affleck for legal purposes after filing documents to legally change her last name to match her husband, Ben Affleck, following reports the couple married over the weekend in Nevada.

Court documents show the 52-year-old singer, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on the marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16, and filed on Sunday with the Clark County Clerk's Office.

Ben is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck."

It's unclear if the couple hosted a wedding or have plans to return to Las Vegas for an official ceremony, but Nevada state law requires a 10-day delivery of official documents to the courthouse.

Fox News Digital has contacted both Jennifer and Ben's representatives for comment.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after 17 years apart, received the marriage license on Saturday, July 16, according to court records.

JLo and Ben "did, indeed, get hitched" and said "I do" in the desert, per TMZ.

Lopez previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they had separated — Lopez dropped his surname, Muniz.

The former couple co-parent 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, became engaged for the second time in April after she revealed a massive ring to her newsletter followers.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002 after meeting on set of their box office flop, "Gigli." He also starred in her famous "Jenny from the Block" music video, which featured the pair lounging in luxury on a yacht.

They became engaged for the first time that same year, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding. They eventually broke up in January 2004.

She was also previously married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa, which ended in 1998.