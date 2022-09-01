Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details from Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck: 'This is heaven'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Georgia "really was heaven" as the newlywed shared a host of romantic images with her fans from their southern nuptials upon returning from their honeymoon in Italy.

Lopez was a positively beaming bride while walking down the aisle with her husband underneath an incredible floral ceiling after saying "I do" in front of a small group of friends and family at the $8 million estate he purchased when they first began dating 20 years ago.

"This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez wrote to her millions of fans. "That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called ‘Live By Night’. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect."

She also revealed that she walked down to the altar to Marc Cohn's "The Things We've Handed Down," which she said was "a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's three children, Violet, Seraphina and Sam, were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she wrote. "We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

She recalled Cohn playing "True Companion" when "the eldest of our children" finished walking, and said the tune was "a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle."

JLO added: "Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.

"I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Jennifer wore three custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gowns for the ceremony and reception hosted on their private Hampton Island estate Aug. 20.