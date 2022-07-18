Jennifer Lopez 'rushed' to get married and was afraid Ben Affleck would get 'cold feet' before wedding: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez reportedly felt pressure to get down the altar and "rushed" to get married to Ben Affleck on Sunday in Las Vegas before he could experience having "cold feet."

Lopez, 52, celebrated her wedding day with her new husband on a private plane back to Los Angeles, where the couple sipped on Diet Coke and ate pizza, according to Page Six.

Their last-minute nuptials were a surprise to many as they decided to tie the knot in Nevada at A Little White Wedding Chapel with her child, Emme, and his youngest daughter, Seraphina, in attendance.

"[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP," a source said.

The newlyweds now have five children in total. Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10 — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Garner reportedly didn’t know about the Las Vegas nuptials, and was in Lake Tahoe while her ex was walking down the aisle.

"Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest," the source told The Post.

"It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom."

The couple announced their union via newsletter on Sunday afternoon: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," she wrote. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

"They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

She signed off her post: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "

A source told People magazine that the couple now "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

The insider added: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly hosting a "massive bash" at a home he owns in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ.

Affleck’s private property is situated across 87 acres, and the 6,000 square foot main mansion, and is designed to look like an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wrap-around porch.

The compound has three separate structures and is roughly one hour outside of Savannah on the exclusive Hampton Island Preserve.

Affleck reportedly purchased the property for $7 million in 2003 when he was first engaged to Lopez.

Ben and Jen first became engaged in 2002, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship by January 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement earlier this year.

Court documents show the "Jenny from the Block" singer, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16 at the Clark County Clerk's Office.

The "Marry Me" star previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they had separated — Lopez dropped his surname, Muniz.

She was also previously married to back up dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa, which began in 1997 and ended in 1998.