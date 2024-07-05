Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 4th of July holiday spent apart as split rumors swirl

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the 4th of July holiday apart as rumors continue to swirl that their marriage is in trouble.

The "Accountant" star had his wedding ring on when he went to lunch with his child, Fin, in Los Angeles on Thursday. He wore a blue button down and tan khakis.

While Affleck was with his kids in L.A., Lopez was with friends in the Hamptons.

The "On the Floor" singer was also wearing her wedding ring on the trip, as she was seen spending time with her manager, Benny Medina, shopping for plants.

Lopez shared some photos of her Hamptons fun on her Instagram. In the carousel of photos, she's sitting on a fence smiling with rows of purple flowers behind her, posing among yellow flowers and standing by a fence with a sign that read, "NO TRESPASSING, PRIVATE PROPERTY."

She captioned her post, "Happy Fourth," including a red rose and white heart emoji.

The 54-year-old also showed her adventures on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo with friend Stevie Mackey in the car with flowers, as well as a selfie with animated fireworks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

Prior to 2024, Lopez and Affleck spent time together for the holiday. Last year, the two enjoyed a celebration hosted by billionaire sports merchandising magnate Michael Rubin. They were joined by tons of other stars, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

In one group photo from the party in 2023, Lopez and Affleck were with his daughter, Violet.

Back in 2021, the actor and the singer were spotted looking very coupled up in the Hamptons. The two were photographed with their arms around each other, wearing matching ensembles while walking by the beach.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer has been a big fan of spending time in the New York celebrity hot spot with her current flames for the 4th of July. Back in 2020, Lopez and her then-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, were photographed riding bicycles over the holiday weekend. Lopez and A-Rod started dating in 2017, got engaged in 2019 and split in 2021.

In 2013, she and then-boyfriend, Casper Smart, were seen holding hands while out and about enjoying the Hamptons sunshine. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2011 to 2016.

However, this year the "Atlas" star was without her husband, Affleck, amid divorce rumors.

The two were married in July 2022, but now, Affleck has reportedly moved all of his belongings out of the home they share. Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lopez is living at the couple's $60.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, while the 51-year-old actor is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke with People, the "Argo" star removed all of his personal items from the mansion ahead of Lopez's return from her solo vacation in Italy.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Another source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Affleck has made work his main focus during his marital troubles.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," the insider said. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

Affleck is starring in and producing the action thriller "The Accountant 2," which is in production in Los Angeles.

