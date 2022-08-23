Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding dresses to marry Ben Affleck: A behind-the-scenes look at the stunning gowns

Jennifer Lopez wore three Ralph Lauren wedding gowns in her Georgia ceremony with Ben Affleck

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez wore three gorgeous wedding dresses for her extravagant three-day nuptials to Ben Affleck – and Ralph Lauren is sharing the intimate details of creating her looks. 

On Tuesday, the fashion designer uploaded a YouTube video titled,"The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez," illustrating his process as he created the beautiful gowns.  

"Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance," the video’s caption read. "In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes."

On Lopez's "On The Jlo" newsletter, she thanked Lauren for the "dreamy" dresses and wrote, "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicous details on our big day coming very soon."

INSIDE BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ' WEDDING WEEKEND: FROM MONOGRAMMED GIFT BAGS TO A TWO-NIGHT FIREWORKS SHOW

The first gown Lauren shared showcased a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. The second look was a form-fitting white gown with a deep-plunge neckline. The video shows that her veil was sewn into the dress.

Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding gowns in her ceremony with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding gowns in her ceremony with Ben Affleck. (On The JLo newsletter/John Russo)

The third look featured pearls, which Lauren was seen hand-sewing onto the garment.

Jennifer Lopez shared her first photo from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shared her first photo from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. (Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

Affleck matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow-tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property.

All the guests in attendance also wore white.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a high neck, ruffle Ralph Lauren dress.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a high neck, ruffle Ralph Lauren dress. (On The JLo newsletter/John Russo)

Lopez’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share images of the "Marry Me" star’s wedding day looks. 

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ HOST MODERN AFFAIR AS WEDDING BASH CONTINUES WITH BRUNCH AT $8M GEORGIA ESTATE

"What a weekend," he began his caption, adding a white heart. "First look hair was pulled back of the face and soft & bouncy in the back, then we dressed the hair into a intricate elegant updo. Looking like a true queen mrs Affleck."

Jennifer Lopez wore a second Ralph Lauren dress on Saturday night.

Jennifer Lopez wore a second Ralph Lauren dress on Saturday night. (On The JLo newsletter/John Russo)

In the images the celebrity hair stylist shared, Lopez showed off the dress’ open back as she gazed over her shoulder in a mirror. 

Jennifer Lopez called the Ralph Lauren dresses "dreamy" in her newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez called the Ralph Lauren dresses "dreamy" in her newsletter. (On The JLo newsletter/John Russo)

On Tuesday morning, Lopez or Jennifer Affleck – shared the first look at her three-day wedding extravaganza on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a lavish wedding weekend in Georgia to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. The pair originally tied the knot on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that about 135 guests were in attendance on Saturday evening. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" for a second time over the weekend at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate. The couple is pictured here during their Las Vegas nuptials in July. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" for a second time over the weekend at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate. The couple is pictured here during their Las Vegas nuptials in July.  (Jennifer Lopez/ OntheJLo.com)

The insider revealed that attendees left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending