Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding dresses to marry Ben Affleck: A behind-the-scenes look at the stunning gowns

Jennifer Lopez wore three gorgeous wedding dresses for her extravagant three-day nuptials to Ben Affleck – and Ralph Lauren is sharing the intimate details of creating her looks.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer uploaded a YouTube video titled,"The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez," illustrating his process as he created the beautiful gowns.

"Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance," the video’s caption read. "In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes."

On Lopez's "On The Jlo" newsletter, she thanked Lauren for the "dreamy" dresses and wrote, "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicous details on our big day coming very soon."

The first gown Lauren shared showcased a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. The second look was a form-fitting white gown with a deep-plunge neckline. The video shows that her veil was sewn into the dress.

The third look featured pearls, which Lauren was seen hand-sewing onto the garment.

Affleck matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow-tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property.

All the guests in attendance also wore white.

Lopez’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share images of the "Marry Me" star’s wedding day looks.

"What a weekend," he began his caption, adding a white heart. "First look hair was pulled back of the face and soft & bouncy in the back, then we dressed the hair into a intricate elegant updo. Looking like a true queen mrs Affleck."

In the images the celebrity hair stylist shared, Lopez showed off the dress’ open back as she gazed over her shoulder in a mirror.

On Tuesday morning, Lopez or Jennifer Affleck – shared the first look at her three-day wedding extravaganza on Instagram.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a lavish wedding weekend in Georgia to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. The pair originally tied the knot on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that about 135 guests were in attendance on Saturday evening.

The insider revealed that attendees left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April.

