Alex Rodriguez appears alongside Jennifer Lopez, dance crew in Super Bowl rehearsal video

Alex Rodriguez is cheering on fiancee Jennifer Lopez ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Appearing alongside JLo, the former MLB star shared an adorable Instagram clip on Sunday that featured the singer and a dance crew of young girls screaming in excitement over the promise of ice cream.

“All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals,” Rodriguez captioned the post. “What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?”

The group of young girls are seemingly set to perform alongside JLo during her Super Bowl LIV appearance in Feb. 2020.

Rodriguez, 44, later went on to share another video later in the day, which featured JLo, 50, showing off her toned arms and abs as she gyrated in tight leggings and a Guess top.

“This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️ . Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚,” Rodriguez captioned the post.

JLo is currently preparing for her Feb. 2, 2020 performance at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. In early December, the “Baila Conmigo” singer opened up to ET about her performance at the big game.

"I don't have that much time," JLo laughingly told ET before noting on her preparations, “We’re starting.”

"For me, I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun," she further noted. "Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening."

Lopez later mentioned that "we still have to develop it a little bit more” in regards to her routine for the halftime show.