Alex Rodriguez posts bikini photo of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is always on Alex Rodriguez's mind.

The former New York Yankees slugger posted a bikini photo of his fiancée on Saturday, writing, “Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go. Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13.”

Lopez, 50, is set to wrap her It's My Party tour in Russia on Sunday.

Rodriguez, 44, and the "Hustlers" star recently celebrated each of their birthdays in a big way.

Lopez surprised Rodriguez during a live broadcast of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" to celebrate his big day.

In addition to the on-air surprise, JLo brought her soon-to-be husband on stage at her concert in Miami to celebrate his big day, which was actually on July 27, and present him with yet another Yankees-themed cake.

To mark J.Lo's 50th, Rodriguez threw her a massive gold-themed party and even got her a Porsche, though she hadn't driven in over two decades, and also posted a sweet video in her honor.

“Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl. Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he says in the clip.

He continued, "You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero mucho."

