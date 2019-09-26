Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jennifer Lopez
Published
Last Update 3 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seemingly confirm Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Jessica Napoli, Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 26Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira the Super Bowl LIV halftime performers?

The powerhouse singers seemingly confirmed the news on social media Thursday with cryptic messages.

"This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20," Lopez captioned a photo of a woman that looks like Shakira with the Pepsi symbol on her arm.

Shakira also posted an image of a woman who looks like JLo with the caption, "Get ready 🌎 02.02.20."

Reps for the singers and the NFL did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment. The Super Bowl is set for Feb 2., 2020 in Miami, Fla.