Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seemingly confirm Super Bowl Halftime Show
Are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira the Super Bowl LIV halftime performers?
The powerhouse singers seemingly confirmed the news on social media Thursday with cryptic messages.
"This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20," Lopez captioned a photo of a woman that looks like Shakira with the Pepsi symbol on her arm.
Shakira also posted an image of a woman who looks like JLo with the caption, "Get ready 🌎 02.02.20."
Reps for the singers and the NFL did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment. The Super Bowl is set for Feb 2., 2020 in Miami, Fla.