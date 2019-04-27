Jennifer Garner says ‘hilarious’ Mother’s Day tradition with her kids is becoming a ‘disaster’

Jennifer Garner and her kids have an annual Mother’s Day tradition that she doesn’t plan to stop even if her children outgrow it — literally.

The actress, 47, recently told People all of her children — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — sit on her lap each year for a photo.

“They’re getting bigger and it’s hilarious,” Garner told the magazine, noting all three children could once fit on her lap but “now we just have to stack them and it’s a disaster.”

Even so, the “13 Going on 30” star doesn’t plan to stop the tradition anytime soon.

“They’re like, ‘Mom when we’re 24, 21 and 18, we are sitting on your lap.’ And I’m like, ‘Great, I’ll keep my bone density up,’” she joked. “That’s my part of the equation.”

Separately, Garner — who recently celebrated a birthday — landed this year's cover of People’s Beautiful Issue.