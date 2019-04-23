Jennifer Garner shares makeup-free Instagram selfie to thank fans for 47th birthday wishes

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words in light of her 47th birthday, which she celebrated last week.

“I felt so spoiled by all of the birthday sweetness, thank you,” Garner began the post, which she shared after the special day. “I celebrated by making myself this lovely bead necklace.”

JENNIFER GARNER PLAYS SAXOPHONE FOR REESE WITHERSPOON’S BIRTHDAY: ‘WE HAVE A GROOVY KIND OF LOVE’

The star’s post quickly garnered reactions from other celebrities.

“Happy Birthday to the brightest ray of sunshine I ever saw!” wrote fellow actress Jessica Chastain.

“Happy Birthday you lovely lady!!! X,” wrote Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Happy birthday, you wonderful human! Hope you have the best year yet!” said Natalie Portman.

“I celebrate the day this world was lucky enough to get you!!! You are a hero. And a champion. And I love you JG!!!!” shared actress Judy Greer.

REESE WITHERSPOON, JENNIFER GARNER MOCK PREGNANCY RUMORS IN CHEEKY INSTAGRAM POST

Garner also received a birthday wish from fellow actress and friend Reese Witherspoon, who shared a video of the two joking about their “pretend babies” on Instagram. The video was a reference to a tabloid headline that claimed both stars were expecting.

Garner, in light of Witherspoon’s birthday in March, also took to the photo-sharing platform with a video of herself playing the saxophone for Witherspoon at the time.