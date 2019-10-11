'Friends': Jennifer Aniston 'always trying' to work with her former co-stars

Even though all hopes of a "Friends" reboot have been dashed, the stars of the show are constantly looking for ways to work together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom, revealed that she's always looking for ways to bring the gang back together.

"We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is," Aniston said. "But we will."

As to why Aniston & co. want to work together again: "It's just like going home," said Aniston. "We have the best time together."

The six main cast members are all very close off-screen as well.

Just last weekend, the crew gathered at the home of Courteney Cox (Monica) for dinner. Cox, 55, celebrated by posting a selfie with Aniston, 50, and Matt LeBlanc (Joey), 52.

Cox also recently got a haircut from Aniston's longtime hairstylist.

Cast members of "Friends" have reunited on screen a handful of times, but never all together.

Collaborations include Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry guest-starring on Lisa Kudrow's "Web Therapy," while Aniston popped up in an episode of "Cougar Town" and Schwimmer, 52, appeared in LeBlanc's "Episodes."