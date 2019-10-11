Expand / Collapse search
Courteney Cox gets new do from Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist

By Nate Day | Fox News
Monica might be trying "The Rachel."

Courteney Cox, who starred in the NBC sitcom "Friends," let a new pair of hands (and scissors) take a crack at her hair in the form of Chris McMillan.

McMillan is responsible for creating "The Rachel," Cox's co-star Jennifer Aniston's iconic hairdo in the early seasons of "Friends."

Cox, 55, snapped a selfie of McMillan chopping away at her hair which he later posted to Instagram.

That post was followed by another of Cox with a brush and barrette lodged in her hair.

The first post was captioned with "#before" and the second, "#during."

According to a recent interview with Howard Stern, Aniston, 50, revealed that Cox hosted her "Friends" co-stars at her home for dinner.

"We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together," Aniston said.

At the dinner, Cox snapped a selfie with Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, which she posted to Instagram.