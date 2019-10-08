Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends' recent reunion: 'We laughed a lot'

Jennifer Aniston is still "Friends" with her former co-stars.

The actress, who played Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom, said she and her former castmates reunited over the weekend.

Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," Aniston said she had dinner with "the whole gang" over the weekend.

"We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together," Aniston said.

She added: "We laughed so hard."

Cox hosted the reunion at her house and the 55-year-old shared a selfie of herself with Aniston and LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).

"A rare night and I love it," Cox captioned the picture.

Just a few days earlier, Cox shared a picture of herself with "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) along with singer Charlie Puth and director Judd Apatow. "Trying to play it cool with all this heat," she wrote.

The pictures come weeks after "Friends" celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sept. 22. Throughout the 10-season run, fans watched characters Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey settle into living in New York City and dealing with relationship and career drama.