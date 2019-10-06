'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc reunite in 'rare' selfie

Courteney Cox is still "Friends" with her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

Cox, who played Monica Geller on the fan-favorite sitcom, reunited with Aniston (Rachel Green) and LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani.)

The actress posted a selfie of the trio on Instagram on Saturday night. "A rare night and I love it," she captioned the picture.

Just a few days earlier, Cox shared a picture of herself with "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) along with singer Charlie Puth and director Judd Apatow. "Trying to play it cool with all this heat," she wrote.

The pictures come weeks after "Friends" celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sept. 22. Throughout the 10-season run, fans watched characters Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey settle into living in New York City and dealing with relationship and career drama.