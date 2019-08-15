David Schwimmer lookalike is jailed after beer theft went viral

A David Schwimmer lookalike was jailed Thursday for fraud in the U.K. after a "beer theft" police appeal went viral.

Abdulah Husseini, 36, was seen clutching a crate of beers as he stared down a security camera in Blackpool.

The doppelganger for Friends star Ross had used a stolen bank card to make or attempt to make fraudulent purchases at four shops last September.

After swiping a wallet from a customer's jacket at an all-you-can-eat restaurant, he then began trying to use the card from the wallet and made two successful purchases at nearby stores.

Security footage then shows him lifting a can of beers to the till at a supermarket store.

A month later, a Blackpool Police appeal to trace the offender went viral with more than 11 million shares and 30,000 comments.

Members of the public were quick to point out the suspect's likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular sitcom Friends.

Schwimmer then posted a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he tweeted. "As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

On Thursday, Husseini was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial of one count of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation, Burnley Crown Court heard.

He was then sentenced by Judge Sara Dodd, who told him he had an "appalling criminal history" and that he was "an habitual thief".

This story originally appeared in The Sun.