Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex-husband Justin Theroux's baby announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston reacted to her ex-husband Justin Theroux sharing news that he and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed their first child.

Aniston, who was married to Theroux from 2015 until 2018, liked the post announcing the news on Instagram.

The picture featured Theroux cradling his newborn son on his chest.

Theroux and Bloom posted the joint photo with the caption: "He’s here. We are so in love."

JENNIFER ANISTON CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY WITH BOYFRIEND JIM CURTIS IN SWEET SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Aniston and Theroux first met in 2007 but didn’t start dating until 2011, while on the set of Wanderlust.

The duo got engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in 2015. Their split was announced in 2018.

Despite their divorce, Aniston and Theroux have remained friends.

JENNIFER ANISTON'S BOYFRIEND CALLS ROMANCE WITH ACTRESS A 'DREAM'

In 2024, Theroux told The Times that Aniston "is still very dear to me."

Theroux and Bloom got engaged in 2024 and married the following year.

Aniston is currently in a relationship with Jim Curtis.

Aniston was first spotted with Curtis in July, while on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. The actress was seen gently placing her hand on Curtis' hand while his arm was around her waist.

JENNIFER ANISTON STRIPS DOWN, BARES ALL ABOUT ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ NEW BOYFRIEND AND HIS HEALING POWERS

At the time, a source told People that Aniston and Curtis were "casually dating and having fun."

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet.

"They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

ADAM SANDLER GIVES JENNIFER ANISTON’S NEW ROMANCE HIS PUBLIC BLESSING AT HOLLYWOOD EVENT

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Aniston gave Curtis a birthday shout-out in early November, writing, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

She also shared a black and white image of herself with her arms wrapped around his waist.

JENNIFER ANISTON FINALLY FINDS LOVE WITH A REGULAR GUY AFTER YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK

In February, Curtis shared a PDA-filled moment with Aniston moment with Aniston in honor of her birthday.

"HBD MY [love emoji]," Curtis wrote beneath an Instagram carousel, with one picture of them sharing a kiss and another image of them mid-laugh.

Weeks prior, Curtis was asked about their relationship during an appearance on the "Today" show .

On how they met: "We were just introduced by friends," he said on the "Today" show on Jan. 26. "We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat."

He added that they "chatted for a long time" before they " became close ."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It took a long time … months now, almost close to a year ," he said.

When the host pointed out he seemed flustered, Curtis admitted with a laugh, "OK, yeah. I sure am."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Months prior, Aniston offered a peek inside her first Christmas with Curtis.

In December, the actress posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page from her holiday celebrations — with one image of Curtis playing with a friend's baby.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The inclusion of Curtis in her Christmas post comes almost two months after confirming her romance with the life coach and author, who specializes in hypnotherapy.

According to Curtis' Instagram, his "mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM."