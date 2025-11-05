Jennifer Aniston finally finds love with a regular guy after years of Hollywood heartbreak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston has found love with wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis after a string of high-profile romances with fellow Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

On Nov. 2, the 56-year-old actress confirmed her romance with Curtis, 50, sharing a sweet birthday photo of the pair on social media.

"Happy birthday my love," the "Friends" star wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished ❤️"

Two days later, Curtis gushed about his new love, sharing photos of himself with Aniston that were taken during his birthday celebration.

"If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up," Curtis wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

He also shared the post on his Instagram story, which was set to Alex Warren's hit love song "Ordinary." The song features lyrics that read, "The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin' we found/Somethin' so out of the ordinary."

According to People magazine, Curtis has previously worked with celebrities including Miranda Kerr and Julianne Hough. He's also a motivational speaker and author who appears on wellness podcasts and at corporate retreats. He penned the 2024 self-help book "Shift: Get Unstuck, Discover Your Direction, and Design Your Dream Life," which focuses on self-development and resilience.

Curtis was previously a business executive in the wellness space and worked as head of brand strategy for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York.

Aniston and Curtis were first spotted together in July while enjoying a day at sea aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

The couple was accompanied by actor Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

At the time, an insider told People magazine that Aniston and Curtis were casually dating and having fun.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

The insider also told the outlet that Curtis is "very different from anyone she's dated before."

In August, Aniston and Curtis were spotted on a double date with the actress' "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid at Nobu in Malibu, California. That same month, he accompanied Aniston when she hosted an event for her haircare brand LolaVie in Los Angeles.

Aniston "soft-launched" their relationship in September when she posted a summer photo dump, including an image of someone who resembled Curtis that was taken from behind.

On Sept. 9, Curtis joined Aniston at the Season 4 premiere of "The Morning Show" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. However, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

After the duo made their romance Instagram official, a source told People that their relationship feels "easy."

"She's been glowing," the insider shared. "Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best."

"Her friends love him," the source added. "He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

The insider noted that Curtis "fits right in with her friends," saying "it all feels light, natural and really good."

"It's exactly where she wants to be right now," the source added.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, celebrity matchmaker and relationship expert Alessandra Conti shared her thoughts on Aniston's choice to date a non-celebrity after her series of famous exes.

"In every relationship, there is a diamond and a setting," Conti said. "When there is a true-A-lister like Jennifer Aniston, who is arguably one of the most famous women on the planet, she requires a man who is confident, strong, stable and grounded in who he is and what he brings to the relationship."

"I love matchmaking a non-famous person with someone in the limelight because it brings a balance that can be nearly impossible to find in Hollywood," she continued. "While Jim Curtis is no stranger to supporting celebrities as he is a hypnotherapist to the stars, he understands the world but is not chasing fame."

"Having worked with many an A-lister in my 13 years as a matchmaker in Beverly Hills, I have found that there is an acceptance of fame and ways in which they operate to maintain a semblance of a ‘normal’ life that Jennifer has mastered," Conti added. "She is as grounded as they come, and if she were my client, I couldn't have selected a better match for her."

Aniston's romance with Curtis marks her first public relationship since her 2018 split from her ex-husband Justin Theroux. "The Leftovers" actor and Aniston first met in 2007, but the former couple did not begin dating until 2011 when they co-starred in the comedy "Wanderlust."

Theroux proposed to Aniston on his 41st birthday in August 2012 and the two tied the knot three years later during a private backyard ceremony in Bel Air, California.

In February 2018, Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement in which they announced that they had decided to separate. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," they said. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Since finalizing their divorce, the two have remained friends and Theroux recently showed his support for Aniston's new romance when he "liked" her birthday tribute to Curtis.

Prior to Theroux, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt and their union marked one of Hollywood's most highly-publicized relationships. The stars were first introduced by their managers in 1994 and began dating in 1998. In September 1999, the duo made their red carpet debut at the 51st Emmy Awards; they announced their engagement two months later.

Pitt and Aniston married in July 2000 during a lavish Malibu ceremony attended by 200 guests. The couple became tabloid fixtures and were persistently pursued by the paparazzi. In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they announced that they were divorcing.

At the same time, rumors circulated about Pitt and his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" costar Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie later went public with their romance in 2006. They tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2016.

Aniston and Pitt's split — and the "Fight Club" star's subsequent relationship with Jolie— became one of the biggest celebrity news stories of all time. Tabloids framed it as a "love triangle" and the breakup coverage lasted for years.

During an August interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston reflected on the media frenzy surrounding her split from Pitt, describing it as "such a vulnerable time."

"Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport," she said. "It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids."

"It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened," Aniston continued. "And boy did I take it personally."

"I didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it. We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are," she added. "They think, 'You signed up for it, so you take it.' But we really didn’t sign up for that."

Following her split from Pitt, Aniston's love life remained in the spotlight. She dated her "The Break-Up" co-star Vince Vaughn from 2005 to 2006 and Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer from 2008 to 2009.

Conti told Fox News Digital that while high-profile celebrities may be drawn to each other, their relationships are often not sustainable.

"Famous men are incredibly alluring," she said. Of Aniston's famous exes, she said, "These are men who are highly charismatic, at a similar level of notoriety as she is, and are diamonds in their own right."

"They are the stars; and they will do best with a supporting character," Conti continued. "As much as Hollywood tries to sell it, matches between a leading man and a leading lady often crash and burn."

"When two celebrities date in early stages, the passion and chemistry is palpable, the fireworks are undeniable, and the compatibility seems (to an untrained eye) perfect," she added. "However, once the glitz and glamour wears off and the honeymoon phase is over, it goes south quickly."

However, Conti explained that she believes Aniston's relationship with Curtis is "set to thrive."

"Not only is Jim a non-celeb, he is a mental health professional, and literally teaches people how to communicate and operate in a healthy way," she pointed out. "He has honed the skills to be in a healthy relationship, and I'm thrilled for America's sweetheart to get the love story she absolutely deserves."

Relationship expert Amy Laurent agreed, telling Fox News Digital that she was "absolutely loving the dynamic" between Aniston and Curtis. The founder of Amy Laurent Elite Matchmaking Services compared the couple to Lady Gaga and her fiancé, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Polansky.

"Sometimes the most powerful matches come when opposites attract and balance each other beautifully," Laurent said. "It’s that perfect yin and yang connection. Of course, this balance only works when the differences complement rather than clash — and I believe Jennifer has found exactly that with Jim. What seems to make Jennifer and Jim’s relationship work is its balance of normalcy and mutual respect."

"Jim’s not part of the Hollywood machine, and that allows Jen to experience love outside the constant spotlight that often complicated her past high-profile relationships," she continued. "Their connection feels rooted in genuine affection rather than image."

While Laurent noted that Aniston has kept her relationship with Curtis mostly private, she said that she loved how the actress confirmed their romance with her birthday tribute.

"It was understated yet intimate, showing that while she’s protective of their bond, she’s also unafraid to celebrate it publicly in her own authentic way. The same goes for their relaxed yacht getaway and the candid, affectionate posts she’s shared — they reflect a comfort level that’s hard to fake. There’s no sense of performance between them. You can see that ease in how they interact: more laughter, less posing."

However, she warned that Aniston's level of fame brings "unique pressures" to a relationship with a partner who is not a part of the entertainment industry.

"It’s never easy for someone outside the celebrity spotlight to navigate that level of attention," she said. "But Jim’s grounded nature and the emotional tools he’s developed through his own career path seem to make him exceptionally well-equipped for it."

Laurent continued, "No matter how much scrutiny they face, they both appear committed to keeping things low-key and real. That grounded approach and balance of how much they will include the public is what makes this relationship feel strong to me — it’s clearly built to last on their own terms."

"It shows they’re creating a relationship that works for them, not for public perception," she added.