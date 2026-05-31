Frankie Valli, 92, abruptly cancels remainder of Four Seasons farewell tour to focus on his health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frankie Valli has canceled the remainder of his Four Seasons' farewell tour amid ongoing health concerns.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health," the 92-year-old singer wrote on social media Friday. "I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

Valli, the frontman and only original member still performing with the Four Seasons, launched the farewell tour, "The Last Encores," in October 2023.

Fans were quick to offer their support.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am so glad that you are taking time to take care of yourself, wishing you and your wife some relaxation and some quiet time," one follower commented on Instagram. "Looking forward to seeing you next time."

"No need to apologize. You've given us some of the greatest songs ever written. Take care of yourself," another wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2024, Valli addressed fans after videos of his recent performances sparked concern among fans online.

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air," the musician said in a statement, via People magazine . "I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments," he explained. "We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements…. everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

"I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in ‘Jersey Boys,’ I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."