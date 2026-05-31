Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in skimpy orange bikini as she flaunts her svelte physique at 60

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Elizabeth Hurley turned up the heat just ahead of summer as she stunned in a sultry bikini snap.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old actress showed off her svelte physique in a skimpy orange two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand.

The "Bedazzled" star's bikini featured a top tied with a twisted knot and low-rise bottoms. Hurley wore her hair down under a straw hat and accessorized with aviator sunglasses that had mirrored lenses.

The U.K. native flashed a bright smile as she posed in front of a window with her arms above her head while holding a bottle of Clinique sunscreen.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STUNS IN CHEETAH-PRINT BIKINI DURING LUXE MALDIVES ESCAPE

Hurley, who frequently shares bikini photos on social media, launched her London-based luxury swimwear label in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," Hurley wrote on her website.

Hurley has previously shared her advice for capturing the perfect bikini photo. Earlier this month, she revealed "number one tip" while lounging by a swimming pool in a black and white striped string bikini and sporting a pair of sunglasses.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES HER BEST BIKINI PHOTO TIPS WITH INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS IN NEW POST

"Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip: LIE DOWN!! Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

In the photos, Hurley showcased her toned abs and slim figure while laying down on her back and keeping her upper body propped up on her elbows. The Vogue cover star leaned her head back and dipped her hair into the water in one image.

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In July 2025, Hurley revealed another one of her tricks for taking the best bikini photos, emphasizing that lighting was key. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Hurley modeled a tan bikini that featured a triangle top linked with a gold chain and bottoms with gold chains around the hips.

ELIZABETH HURLEY WOWS IN RED BIKINI BOTTOMS AND SWEATER AS SHE CREDITS ONE DAILY HABIT FOR AGELESS APPEARANCE

"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

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During a 2022 interview with SheKnows, Hurley pushed back against the idea that women should feel "judged" for continuing to wear bikinis as they age.

"It’s completely absurd if people think they can’t put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old," she said. "I mean, that’s just obscene. It’s a terrible point of view."

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The actress went on to say that she believes women should have complete freedom in how they dress, declaring that "women should do whatever the hell they want to do" regarding their style choices.

"And damn anybody criticizing them," she added.