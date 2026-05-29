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Jessica Alba stuns in patterned bikini during passionate PDA with boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Alba and Ramirez were seen kissing in the water and relaxing on lounge chairs together all weekend long

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Celebrities are bringing the summer heat to spring ahead of the season.

Stars including Jessica Alba and Jessie James Decker enjoyed some time at the beach this week, whether they were showing off their athletic abilities or just lounging on the sand.

Here are some of the hottest bikini and swimsuit photos from this week.

JESSICA ALBA FLAUNTS TONED ABS IN BIKINI PHOTOS DURING MIAMI VACATION WITH BOYFRIEND DANNY RAMIREZ

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez kissing while in the ocean in Miami in May 2026.

Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, were photographed showing some PDA while on vacation in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

Jessica Alba was photographed enjoying some fun in the sun, and a lot of PDA, while on vacation in Miami, Florida.

She and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other and sharing multiple passionate kisses as they cooled off in the water.

Danny Ramirez hugging Jessica Alba from behind while in the ocean in Miami in May 2026.

The couple were photographed hugging and kissing while taking a dip in the ocean while on vacation. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

The actress opted for a black and white bikini, which she paired with sunglasses and a white wrap around her waist, while Ramirez wore a pair of tan swim shorts and a brown hat.

In addition to splashing around in the water together, the two also relaxed together side by side on the lounge chairs, with Alba cozying up with a book and occasionally glancing up at Ramirez with a smile.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez lounging on the shore and kissing in Miami in May 2026.

The PDA began while lounging in the shade prior to going into the water. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

Alba also posted a series of photos from the long weekend in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The photos showed her at an event celebrating famed soccer player, Lionel Messi, eating out with Ramirez and a bikini shot.

Jessica Alba's stomach and legs as she lays on the beach in an Instagram post.

Alba shared a photo of her toned stomach and legs while lounging on the beach, as part of an Instagram photo dump capturing her long weekend. (Jessica Alba Instagram)

"Long weekend vibes 👌🏽 Celebrated @leomessi x @kith x @adidas, enjoyed beach days and a little spa reset @thesetaimiamibeach and dinners that I’m still thinking about 🤤 10/10," she captioned the post.

JESSICA ALBA STUNS IN REVEALING BIKINI SNAPS FROM LUXURY FAMILY GETAWAY

In her bikini picture, Alba's toned stomach and legs are visible as she lounged on the sand at the beach with a drink in her hand, wearing a black and white patterned bikini bottom.

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    Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, were photographed showing some PDA while on vacation in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez also relaxed in the shade while on their trip to Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez had no issues with PDA while swimming together on the beach in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    The PDA began while lounging in the shade prior to going into the water. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez walked towards the ocean with their arms around one another. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez seemed to have a good time together while swimming in the ocean. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    The couple were photographed hugging and kissing while taking a dip in the ocean while on vacation. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba took some time to catch up on her reading while vacationing in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba was all smiles as she cooled off in the ocean. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba seemed to enjoy Ramirez's company, looking up and smiling at him while lounging on the beach. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba smiling at Ramirez as they hold onto each other in the ocean. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez heading back to their cabana after cooling off in the ocean. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez held on to each other as they braced the waves while swimming in the ocean in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba showed off her toned figure in a black and white bikini while swimming in Miami. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other while in the water. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

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    Alba and Ramirez were spotted heading back to their lounge chairs after taking a dip in the ocean. (VAEM/Miamipixx / BACKGRID)

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but gush over the "Fantastic Four" actress, with one writing, "The most beautiful woman in the world truly." Ramirez also took to the comments section, writing, "A dream weekend with you ❤️."

 

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and her husband on the beach in an Instagram video

Decker and her husband practiced new acrobatic tricks on the beach over the weekend. (Jessie James Decker Instagram)

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, showed off their athletic prowess in a new Instagram post featuring them doing acrobatics on the beach.

In the video, Jessie, who is wearing a blue bikini, puts one foot on her husband's thigh and the other on his shoulder, hooking it around his neck, and stands up steadily while flashing her arm muscles at the camera.

"Ok trust me… this was harder than it looks. I DOUBLE dog dare you to try for yourself and see 😆," Jessie wrote in the caption.

The two accomplished the acrobatic trick while at the beach, with the crystal clear blue ocean shining behind them. Eric wore a matching blue swimsuit and baseball cap, while both accessorized with sunglasses.

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Fans in the comments section couldn't get over the couple's show of athleticism, with one writing, "Ok but you made this look so easy 😂😂," and another adding, "we just tried and this is so hard!! how did you make it look so easy!?"

 

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce in a leopard-print bikini top and black bottoms on Instagram.

Pearce shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which featured her floating in a pool in a leopard-print bikini. (Carly Pearce Instagram)

Carly Pearce took to Instagram to share a series of fun moments she's had in a big photo and video dump.

The carousel of photos includes a number of mirror selfies taken backstage, either on her own or with her band, as well as behind-the-scenes shots of her on-stage, getting ice cream with her boyfriend, dancing to "Whoomp! (There It Is)" with one of her bandmates and a bikini picture.

In the bikini picture, Pearce is seen lying on a green and white striped cushion on the water in a leopard-print bikini top with red accents and a gold hoop embellishment and black high-waisted bottoms. Her face is hidden in the shade and halfway out of frame as she gives the camera a slight smile.

IRINA SHAYK STUNS IN BARELY-THERE BIKINIS DURING LUXURIOUS GETAWAY

She also gave fans a peak at an awkward moment at the doctor's office, sharing a text she sent to her friend, reading, "Nothing like being butt naked during a skin exam and being told they love your song w Riley Green."

"I also love your song with Riley green 🤷‍♀️," one fan wrote in the comments, while another added. "I genuinely want to know what your reaction was when they said that 🤣." A third commented on her beauty, writing, "Always beautiful!👏❤️."

 

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk in a black bikini in a mirror selfie she posted on Instagram.

Shayk posed for a mirror selfie in a black bikini on Instagram. (Irina Shayk Instagram)

Irina Shayk shared "What’s been living in my camera roll…." with her Instagram followers in a new photo dump.

Among the photos included in the slideshow getting her makeup done, posing for photos during a photoshoot, herself on the cover of magazines, Polaroids of her as well as her dog and one bikini mirror selfie.

In the photo, the Victoria's secret model is standing in the middle of a living room with her hair in a loose updo covering her face with her phone as she takes a mirror selfie dressed in a tiny black bikini.

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"BEAUTIFUL QUEEN! ICON," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Yes you're the best beautiful girl 🔥❤️."

 

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari walking the runway at the Shop Resa x Uncommon James event in Miami, Florida in May 2026.

Cavallari rocked the runway at the Shop Resa x Uncommon James fashion show during Miami Swim Week. (Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

Kristin Cavallari strutted her stuff down the runway during the Shop Resa x Uncommon James fashion show during Miami Swim Week.

The "Very Cavallari" star stunned on the catwalk in a snakeskin-print bikini, which showed off her muscular abs and arms, which she paired with a matching cover-up skirt tied around her waist.

She accessorized the look with multiple bracelets, as well as layered necklaces, each with a different style, and gold earrings.

Cavallari posted a video of her walking down the runway on her Instagram, captioning the post, "We did a thing." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, with one writing, "Kcav will always be THAT girl 😍🔥," and another adding, "The body is insane !!!!!😍😍😍😍."

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Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough in a black swimsuit in a video she posted on Instagram

Hough posted a video of her dancing and lip syncing to the viral song, "The Puerto Rico Song" in a black swimsuit. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough shared her take on the viral trend lip syncing and dancing to "The Puerto Rico Song" on Instagram.

In her video, the "Dancing with the Stars" host started the clip in bed with an infrared light therapy mask on, before quickly throwing off the covers and revealing a black one-piece bathing suit with cutouts on the chest and a halter neckline.

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Throughout the video Hough is seen dancing on the staircase before taking the camera outside and showing her followers the picturesque ocean view from her yard as she dances on an outdoor dining table.

"I swear girl you can make fun out of anything❣️," one fan wrote in the comment section. Another added, "Most beautiful woman in the world."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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