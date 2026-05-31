Kurt Russell proved Hollywood wrong by ditching LA decades before the celebrity exodus began

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Kurt Russell wasn't looking for an escape, but found home in the mountains after leaving Los Angeles.

Russell, 75, admitted that his ranch life in Colorado allows him to do "the things that I want to do on a day-to-day basis."

"What I want to look at, what I want to be a part of — all the things that Colorado has to offer," he told People magazine.

"I wanted to eventually get into the ranching life."

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He added, "When Goldie and I got together, a couple of years later, we both built a ranch there together, where our family has grown up. That was 40 years ago."

The "Tombstone" star caught noted that his decision to leave Hollywood at the time wasn't a popular option within the entertainment industry.

"I wasn't escaping. I was just living where I live," he said. "I was fortunate that it really didn't make any difference.

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"But when I did it, nobody else was doing that. I had many people tell me, 'Well, that's goodbye. That's it.' I said, 'Well, we'll see.'"

He's witnessed the exodus out of the City of Angels in the years since he chose a more relaxed lifestyle in Colorado with his family.

"I don't dislike L.A.," he said. "It's just not my preference in terms of how I like to live my life."

He added, "You've got to understand something about the area of Old Snowmass. Everybody who lives there, they live there because they want to. I can't say that about L.A."

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Russell said that life in Colorado for his children is "very different from living in the city."

"They grew up with a good dose of what nature can offer," he said. "There are difficulties to it, but there are also great rewards to it. I'm just more comfortable there."

He compared the quiet country life to how he "grew up in Maine."

"I suppose, once you're exposed to that kind of thing, it's always home," Russell said.

"Everything we did there in terms of what we built and what we have in terms of being able to offer in life for our children, I'm really, really happy that we were able to do that."

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"The Madison" star previously told Fox News Digital that it's the people who make his life most fun, even outside of Los Angeles.

Hawn has two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson , from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell has a son, Boston, from his marriage to Season Hubley. The couple has one biological son together, Wyatt.

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"What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," Russell said. "Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now. So we like to spend as much time there as we can."

Hawn, 80, may have revealed more into why the couple chooses the mountains over the city after admitting their LA home was robbed once.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert … It's so safe," Hawn reminisced about her dream location to plant new roots while appearing on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "

"It's just 'cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she and Russell were "gone two hours and 20 minutes" before returning home to a seemingly normal situation.

"We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it," Hawn said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

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Hawn added, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Four months later, Hawn was alone at home with just her dog when she heard a startling noise in another room.

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"I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there — and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she said.

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.