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Celebrity Homes

Kurt Russell proved Hollywood wrong by ditching LA decades before the celebrity exodus began

'The Madison' star Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn built a ranch in Colorado

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Kurt Russell says life in Colorado is 'different' compared to Hollywood Video

Kurt Russell says life in Colorado is 'different' compared to Hollywood

Kurt Russell told Fox News Digital that he wishes he spent more time with Goldie Hawn at their Old Snowmass, Colorado ranch.

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Kurt Russell wasn't looking for an escape, but found home in the mountains after leaving Los Angeles.

Russell, 75, admitted that his ranch life in Colorado allows him to do "the things that I want to do on a day-to-day basis."

"What I want to look at, what I want to be a part of — all the things that Colorado has to offer," he told People magazine.

"I wanted to eventually get into the ranching life."

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Kurt Russell standing on a red carpet at an event.

Kurt Russell said he wished he spent more time at his ranch in Colorado during a red carpet event. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He added, "When Goldie and I got together, a couple of years later, we both built a ranch there together, where our family has grown up. That was 40 years ago."

The "Tombstone" star caught noted that his decision to leave Hollywood at the time wasn't a popular option within the entertainment industry.

"I wasn't escaping. I was just living where I live," he said. "I was fortunate that it really didn't make any difference.

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"But when I did it, nobody else was doing that. I had many people tell me, 'Well, that's goodbye. That's it.' I said, 'Well, we'll see.'"

He's witnessed the exodus out of the City of Angels in the years since he chose a more relaxed lifestyle in Colorado with his family.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell standing together at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have owned property in Colorado for more than 40 years. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"I don't dislike L.A.," he said. "It's just not my preference in terms of how I like to live my life."

He added, "You've got to understand something about the area of Old Snowmass. Everybody who lives there, they live there because they want to. I can't say that about L.A."

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Russell said that life in Colorado for his children is "very different from living in the city."

"They grew up with a good dose of what nature can offer," he said. "There are difficulties to it, but there are also great rewards to it. I'm just more comfortable there."

He compared the quiet country life to how he "grew up in Maine."

Kurt Russell wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses at Rio Grande Park in Aspen

Kurt Russell admitted he's "more comfortable" in the mountains than in LA. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis)

"I suppose, once you're exposed to that kind of thing, it's always home," Russell said.

"Everything we did there in terms of what we built and what we have in terms of being able to offer in life for our children, I'm really, really happy that we were able to do that."

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"The Madison" star previously told Fox News Digital that it's the people who make his life most fun, even outside of Los Angeles.

Hawn has two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell has a son, Boston, from his marriage to Season Hubley. The couple has one biological son together, Wyatt.

Kurt Russell in tuxedo and Goldie Hawn in black dress posing in New York City

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn began dating in 1983 and raised four children together. (Catherine McGann/Getty Images)

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"What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," Russell said. "Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now. So we like to spend as much time there as we can."

Hawn, 80, may have revealed more into why the couple chooses the mountains over the city after admitting their LA home was robbed once.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert … It's so safe," Hawn reminisced about her dream location to plant new roots while appearing on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

Goldie Hawn looking off-camera with bouncy blonde hair on a red carpet in New York City

Goldie Hawn admitted she hired a security guard after her Los Angeles home was broken into twice in four months. (Getty Images)

"It's just 'cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that she and Russell were "gone two hours and 20 minutes" before returning home to a seemingly normal situation. 

"We came back and went in the house. I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet. I just lost it," Hawn said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

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Hawn added, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell posing together at an event

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell like to spend "as much time" in Colorado as they can. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Four months later, Hawn was alone at home with just her dog when she heard a startling noise in another room.

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"I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there — and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she said. 

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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