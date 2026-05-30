Morgan Wallen smashes piano on stage after equipment fails mid-performance during concert

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Morgan Wallen couldn't get over his frustration while on stage at a recent show.

In a fan-captured video obtained by Fox News Digital, the 33-year-old musician is seen getting frustrated when his equipment seemingly malfunctions in the middle of his performance of "Sand In My Boots."

After he finishes singing the song, Wallen walks over to the piano and pushes it over, breaking it.

"While playing 'sand in my boots' Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t [working] as it should," the video's caption on TikTok reads. "He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it!"

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Wallen was performing in Denver as part of his "Still The Problem Tour," which kicked off in April in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WATCH: MORGAN WALLEN PUSHES OVER A PIANO AFTER GETTING FRUSTRATED ON STAGE

During his tour stop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, country singer Ella Langley stepped on stage as Wallen's opening act, and later joined him on stage to perform their new duet, "I Can't Love You Anymore," a decision which sparked backlash from fans online who accused them of being "MAGA."

"Now that she's collabing with Morgan Wallen we can assume she's MAGA so wdc [what the crap]," wrote one X user.

"She's friends with and collabing with Morgan Wallen. A known racist and maga," another social media user commented, while a third added, "Hitler and Stalin announce collab."

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Other fans came to her defense, with one writing, "Who cares bama girl on top."

"I’m so sick of people politicizing f---ing everything," another chimed in. "Can we just enjoy a collab between two solid country artists without everyone f---ing crying about it, PLEASE?!"

The incident with the piano is far from Wallen's first unsavory experience on stage. In an interview with Billboard News in March, singer Nate Smith shared that he once threw a drink in Wallen's face when they were on stage together.

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He explained that he "was trying to be funny, and it wasn't funny," admitting Wallen "should have kicked me off the tour," but instead the two of them laughed about it together on FaceTime later.

"He's a very forgiving person. He has a lot of grace. He's a good man," Smith said. "He's a good man. He's a great guy. Literally a whole cup. A whole cup. I thought I was the funniest guy in the world."

He explained that, after apologizing, Wallen said he understood, telling him, "Man, I probably would have done the same thing, or I've done the same thing."

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