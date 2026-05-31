Commodores co-founder and former bassist Ronald LaPread dead at 75

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The Commodores' co-founder and former bassist Ronald LaPread has died. He was 75.

On Saturday, LaPread's daughter, music producer Soraya LaPread, confirmed her father's death on social media.

"It is with very heavy heart that I must announce that my Father Ronald LaPread has passed," Soraya wrote on a post shared to her Instagram Story. Soraya also uploaded a photo of herself embracing LaPread.

No cause of death was immediately provided. However, the NZHerald reported on Saturday that LaPread died following a "sudden medical event" in Auckland, New Zealand. According to the outlet, LaPread had lived in Auckland for 40 years prior to his death.

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LaPread co-founded the Commodores with Lionel Richie, Walter "Clyde" Orange, Thomas McClary, William King, Milan Williams after they met as students at the Tuskegee Institute, which later became known as Tuskegee University, in Tuskegee, Alabama.

In 1971, the Commodores were selected to open for the Jackson 5, a major break that helped them gain national exposure. The funk, soul and R&B band signed with Motown in 1972 and released their debut studio album "Machine Gun" in 1974.

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LaPread was a member of the Commodores for 16 years from 1970 to 1986 and played on 11 of their albums. His bass work can be heard on some of the legendary group's biggest hits including "Machine Gun," "Brick House," "Easy," "Three Times a Lady," "Sail On," "Still" and "Nightshift."

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During LaPread's tenure with the band, the Commodores earned nine Grammy Award nominations, winning in 1986 for best Rhythm & Blues vocal performance – duo, group or chorus of "Nightshift."

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After leaving the Commodores, LaPread moved to New Zealand but remained closely associated with the band's legacy and occasionally reunited with the group for special appearances.

During a 2022 appearance on the "TRUTH IN RHYTHM" YouTube series, LaPread shared that he continued to play music at his home studio every day.

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"I play some bass and some keyboard and some singing. I do it every day because that's my joy," he said. "I love it. I believe that God gave me that gift, but I will use it until I can't do it anymore."

LaPread also expressed his hopes of performing with the Commodores again, saying, "That has always been my dream to get on stage one time with those fellas once again just for the fun of it."

In October 2025, LaPread joined the Commodores' current lineup which includes original member William King along with Brent Carter and original member Walter "Clyde" Orange's sons Cody Orange, and Colin Orange for their show in Auckland.

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The Commodores later celebrated LaPread's appearance in a post on the band's official Instagram page. Along with a slideshow of photos, they wrote, "We had an amazing show in Auckland, New Zealand, the first of our 8-show Australia / New Zealand tour. So much love in the theater! Our highlight? We were joined on stage by original Commodores bass player Ronald LaPread!"

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On Saturday, Tuskegee Mayor Chris Lee paid tribute to LaPread in a Facebook post, writing, "The City of Tuskegee mourns the passing of Ronald LaPread, legendary bassist of Tuskegee's very own Commodores and one of our community's most distinguished native sons."

"Ron received his musical start while attending Tuskegee Institute High School and later Tuskegee University, where he helped build the foundation for a remarkable career that would impact music fans around the world," Lee continued.

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"His talent, dedication, and success brought pride to Tuskegee and served as an inspiration to generations of young people who followed in his footsteps," he added. "On behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Tuskegee, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the LaPread family, his friends, former bandmates, and fans across the globe."

"Ronald LaPread's music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come."

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The Commodores recently made headlines when they announced that they had pulled out of their scheduled performance during the Great American State Fair, 16-day festival in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

"The Commodores will not be performing at the Great American State Fair," the band wrote on Instagram. "Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans."