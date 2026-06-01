'Entourage' creator backs Spencer Pratt for LA mayor, says city 'has collapsed' under current leadership

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Doug Ellin, creator of the hit series "Entourage," is backing Spencer Pratt's campaign for mayor of Los Angeles while voicing his frustration over what he sees as the city's decline.

Last week, the television producer took to social media to share his personal experience living in L.A., detailing a home break-in that forced him to increase his security.

"[I have] fifteen cameras … two German Shepherds, three legal guns … five years ago, I didn't lock a door here, but you know what happened? Two animals invaded my house," Ellin said in the video posted to Instagram. "And no, I'm not racist because they were wearing masks... I know they were animals because they invaded my house. I know I don't care what their excuses are, like a lot of you f---ing care."

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"I know invaders of homes should get 20 years, but I'm not paranoid, so I don't believe your bulls--t about the stats and the crime because everyone in my neighborhood has got the same problem. They're f---ing all putting cameras and high-end security guards because we're all getting broken into. It's not made up, it's not false, and this city has collapsed in the last five years. There is no f---ing denying it unless you have an agenda, and I don't know what that is."

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"But you say, ‘Oh, Spencer Pratt has no experience! So how can we possibly think about this.’ What experience did Karen Bass have?" he asked. "We want to fix this place because we don't want to be forced out. I'm one of the people who made this city look great! I did it for years. I glorified it. I meet people all the time that moved here because of the show that I f---ing created — and they hate it here now. Hate!"

In his caption, Ellin urged the residents of Los Angeles to vote for "change."

"I don’t know that there is a better political system anywhere, but ours sucks. Both sides rob us blind and deliver little. And to be gaslit constantly by hack ‘journalists’ and out-of-touch celebrities is disgusting. I wish I knew what everyone wanted, but my main concerns are that people feel safe and that our government doesn’t steal money from everyone while not delivering anything for anybody. We need change. The best and only option is @spencerpratt."

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Earlier this year, Pratt opened up to Fox News Digital about the private endorsements he's said he's received from multiple celebrities.

"I know actual A-list stars support what I do, because I’ve been at restaurants, and they sit down at the table, and they quiz me about everything that I know for 20 minutes and thank me," Pratt said. "But these people know if they do that publicly, they risk losing their careers that some of them have been working for 30 years to have."

Throughout his campaign, Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from Hollywood stars like Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more.

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"I think Spencer running for mayor is f---ing genius," Kristin Cavallari said on the April 21 episode of her " Let’s Be Honest " podcast. "Because I think everyone in politics — I don’t care what side you’re on — everyone is corrupt."

Paris Hilton backed Pratt with a simple comment.

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Pratt uploaded a video showing himself giving a tour of the Airstream trailer where he now lives, parked amid the rubble of his Pacific Palisades property after it was destroyed in the L.A. fires.

"Spencer for Mayor," Hilton wrote, adding a raised-hands emoji.

During Wednesday's episode of Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Billy Bush backed Pratt as well.

"We feel, you know, there's a sadness that comes and an empathy that comes from homelessness, but aggravated angry drug addicts who are in your face and scaring people, that's not OK," he said. "And under Karen Bass, it has gotten worse and worse. It is a terrible situation. And, you know, this guy stepped up. Who else stepped up? He's the best chance Los Angeles has. And we're getting behind him."