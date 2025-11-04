Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend calls romance with actress a 'dream'

Reese Witherspoon, Dax Shepard say the 'Friends' star isn't 'pining for' ex Brad Pitt

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Jennifer Aniston suspected stalker set to be arraigned Video

Jennifer Aniston suspected stalker set to be arraigned

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on a suspect crashing into actress Jennifer Aniston's front gate. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend has found himself in a "dream" romance.

Jim Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, gushed about his new love while celebrating his birthday.

"If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up," Curtis captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the "Friends" star.

He also shared the post to his Instagram story, along with the popular love song "Ordinary." The Alex Warren song features lyrics that read, "The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin' we found/Somethin' so out of the ordinary."

JENNIFER ANISTON CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH HER 'LOVE' JIM CURTIS IN SWEET BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend shared a photo of the two

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis shared photos of the two together for the first time on social media. (BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Instagram: Jim Curtis)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Aniston confirmed her relationship with Curtis on Sunday. She took to social media to give Curtis a birthday shout-out while sharing a sweet, coupled-up photo of the two of them. 

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished."

In July, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he had his arm around her waist. 

The couple was accompanied by actor Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jennifer Aniston films a TV show

 Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first spotted together in July. (James Devaney/GC Images)

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People magazine at the time. 

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now – grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Jennifer Aniston in a black dress soft smiles on stage

Jennifer Aniston gained fame in the sitcom "Friends." (Penske Media via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Morning Show" star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Aniston's good friend Reese Witherspoon recently said that the actress hasn't been "pining over" her ex, Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attend an event together

Jennifer Aniston was married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. (Barry King/WireImage)

"She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things," Witherspoon said during Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"She’s not ‘pining for Brad Pitt,'" host Dax Shepard chimed in. Witherspoon agreed.

"And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," Witherspoon added.

"She just is a high spiritual-integrity person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Trending

Close modal

Continue