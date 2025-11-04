Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend calls romance with actress a 'dream'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend has found himself in a "dream" romance.

Jim Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, gushed about his new love while celebrating his birthday.

"If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up," Curtis captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the "Friends" star.

He also shared the post to his Instagram story, along with the popular love song "Ordinary." The Alex Warren song features lyrics that read, "The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin' we found/Somethin' so out of the ordinary."

Aniston confirmed her relationship with Curtis on Sunday. She took to social media to give Curtis a birthday shout-out while sharing a sweet, coupled-up photo of the two of them.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram , alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished."

In July, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he had his arm around her waist.

The couple was accompanied by actor Jason Bateman , his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People magazine at the time.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now – grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

The "Morning Show" star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Aniston's good friend Reese Witherspoon recently said that the actress hasn't been "pining over" her ex, Pitt.

"She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things," Witherspoon said during Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"She’s not ‘pining for Brad Pitt,'" host Dax Shepard chimed in. Witherspoon agreed.

"And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," Witherspoon added.

"She just is a high spiritual-integrity person."

