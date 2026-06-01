Brooks Nader, Alix Earle and Molly Sims stun in barely-there bikini looks at SI Swimsuit runway show

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A roster of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models made a splash in Miami Beach.

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, which took place Saturday night during Swim Week, brought dozens of pinups, athletes, influencers and celebrities to the catwalk, where they flaunted some of the event's most sizzling looks and unveiled beachy trends.

Some new names and familiar faces who strutted their stuff this year included Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Molly Sims and Katie Austin, who is expecting her first child.

MOLLY SIMS, BROOKS NADER STUNS IN RISQUÉ GOWNS AT THE 2026 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE LAUNCH PARTY

Notably, Sims showcased a gingham one-piece featuring a plunging V-neck. The 53-year-old completed the look with sun-kissed tresses and glowing skin.

The model posed for the magazine for the eighth time in her career, wearing several two-piece swimsuits, including an orange string bikini while posing on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

"If only I could tell the 20-something version of me shooting her first @si_swimsuit issue that she'd still be here at 52 ... feeling more beautiful and confident in her skin than ever before," Sims wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @mj_day and my entire SI family!!!"

WATCH: ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR BROOKS NADER RECALLS GROWING UP UNDER STRICT SWIMSUIT RULES

Another sought-after star at this year’s fashion show was Nader. She won the magazine's 2019 open casting call and appeared in the 2020 issue as a rookie before later landing a cover spot. She is currently filming the "Baywatch" reboot.

Austin, the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, also walked the runway while six months pregnant. The appearance marked the 32-year-old's sixth time at the fashion show.

"Everything's different this year," Austin told People magazine. "I feel like, usually, I would have a little bit more of a workout regimen and be watching a little bit more of what I eat. But at this stage of my life, being six months pregnant, it's not really going to matter as much what I eat. So, I think making sure I'm eating the right things as far as feeling good, I think that's the entire point of it."

"This year is different because I cannot take my annual tequila shot before the runway, so I'll be missing that," she laughed. "But it'll be good because I love the girls this year. I think this is our best group of girls yet. Their energy will help as well, and they're such a great team."

The 2026 issue was unveiled in May and featured Earle, Nicole Williams English, Hilary Duff and Tiffany Haddish as this year's cover models. Other models featured in the issue included Nader, along with Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Nina Agdal and Christen Goff, among others.

"Every year we ask ourselves how we push further, how we find the women, the locations and the stories that make people stop and feel something. The 2026 issue is our answer. This class is extraordinary," MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

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"At first glance, our four cover models, Alix Earle, Hilary Duff, Nicole Williams English and Tiffany Haddish, redefine what you might expect from the Swimsuit Issue, and that's exactly what makes this moment so exciting.

"This issue isn't about sameness; it's about celebrating individuality. Each woman brings a distinct combination of relevance, resilience and range that extends far beyond what's expected."

"From Tiffany's deeply human story rooted in joy and honesty, to Alix's evolution of access into influence, to Nicole's commitment to authentic growth and Hilary's quiet reinvention marked by confidence, humor and grace, together, they represent the power of embracing every chapter," Day continued.

"As part of a collective of 34 remarkable women, they remind us that there is no single blueprint for success or happiness and that truth is not limiting, it's liberating."

The shoots for this year's issue took place in Botswana, Montauk, New York, Baja California Sur, Mexico, South Caicos and Fort Myers, Florida.

The original Swimsuit Issue debuted in 1964. It has served as a launching pad for models including Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

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In 2023, at age 81, Martha Stewart became the oldest model to appear on the cover of the annual Swimsuit Issue. Stewart surpassed Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, who appeared in the magazine in 2022 at age 74.

Over the years, the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities, The Associated Press reported.

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The current issue is on newsstands, and the runway show will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ beginning June 9.