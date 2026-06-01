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Style + Beauty

Brooks Nader, Alix Earle and Molly Sims stun in barely-there bikini looks at SI Swimsuit runway show

Katie Austin, daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, also walked the runway six months pregnant in her sixth appearance

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules Video

‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules

Brooks Nader tells Fox News Digital about growing up with conservative parents who banned two-piece bikinis and reveals why her "Baywatch" swimsuit gets the family seal of approval.

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A roster of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models made a splash in Miami Beach.

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, which took place Saturday night during Swim Week, brought dozens of pinups, athletes, influencers and celebrities to the catwalk, where they flaunted some of the event's most sizzling looks and unveiled beachy trends.

Some new names and familiar faces who strutted their stuff this year included Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Molly Sims and Katie Austin, who is expecting her first child.

MOLLY SIMS, BROOKS NADER STUNS IN RISQUÉ GOWNS AT THE 2026 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE LAUNCH PARTY

Alix Earle standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Alix Earle was among the numerous pinups who rocked a golden two-piece during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Alix Earle walking the runway at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Alix Earle also made heads turn with a nautical two-piece. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Alix Earle posing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Alix Earle attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week at W South Beach in Miami Beach on May 30, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Notably, Sims showcased a gingham one-piece featuring a plunging V-neck. The 53-year-old completed the look with sun-kissed tresses and glowing skin.

The model posed for the magazine for the eighth time in her career, wearing several two-piece swimsuits, including an orange string bikini while posing on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Molly Sims walking on the runway at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Molly Sims first joined SI Swimsuit in 2000. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Molly Sims and Christen Goff walking the runway at a swimsuit show in Miami Beach

Molly Sims and Christen Goff walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week at W South Beach in Miami Beach, on May 30, 2026. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"If only I could tell the 20-something version of me shooting her first @si_swimsuit issue that she'd still be here at 52 ... feeling more beautiful and confident in her skin than ever before," Sims wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @mj_day and my entire SI family!!!"

WATCH: ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR BROOKS NADER RECALLS GROWING UP UNDER STRICT SWIMSUIT RULES

‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules Video

Another sought-after star at this year’s fashion show was Nader. She won the magazine's 2019 open casting call and appeared in the 2020 issue as a rookie before later landing a cover spot. She is currently filming the "Baywatch" reboot.

Brooks Nader posing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Brooks Nader brought the heat to Miami Beach. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Brooks Nader walking on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Brooks Nader gave fans a titillating preview of her "Baywatch" role. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Brooks Nader walking on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Brooks Nader proved that a curve-hugging black one-piece is always chic. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Austin, the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, also walked the runway while six months pregnant. The appearance marked the 32-year-old's sixth time at the fashion show.

"Everything's different this year," Austin told People magazine. "I feel like, usually, I would have a little bit more of a workout regimen and be watching a little bit more of what I eat. But at this stage of my life, being six months pregnant, it's not really going to matter as much what I eat. So, I think making sure I'm eating the right things as far as feeling good, I think that's the entire point of it."

Katie Austin standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Katie Austin, the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, is expecting her first child. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Katie Austin standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Katie Austin attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week at W South Beach in Miami Beach, on May 30, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

"This year is different because I cannot take my annual tequila shot before the runway, so I'll be missing that," she laughed. "But it'll be good because I love the girls this year. I think this is our best group of girls yet. Their energy will help as well, and they're such a great team."

The 2026 issue was unveiled in May and featured Earle, Nicole Williams English, Hilary Duff and Tiffany Haddish as this year's cover models. Other models featured in the issue included Nader, along with Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Nina Agdal and Christen Goff, among others.

Nicole Williams English posing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Nicole Williams English attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week at W South Beach in Miami Beach on May 30, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Christen Goff standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Christen Goff (pictured here) won the 2021 Swim Search alongside Katie Austin. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"Every year we ask ourselves how we push further, how we find the women, the locations and the stories that make people stop and feel something. The 2026 issue is our answer. This class is extraordinary," MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

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"At first glance, our four cover models, Alix Earle, Hilary Duff, Nicole Williams English and Tiffany Haddish, redefine what you might expect from the Swimsuit Issue, and that's exactly what makes this moment so exciting.

Sarah Jane Nader posing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Brooks Naders' successful modeling career paved the way for her sisters, including Sarah Jane Nader (pictured here). (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Mary Holland Nader walking the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Mary Holland Nader is one of the four Nader sisters from Louisiana. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

"This issue isn't about sameness; it's about celebrating individuality. Each woman brings a distinct combination of relevance, resilience and range that extends far beyond what's expected."

"From Tiffany's deeply human story rooted in joy and honesty, to Alix's evolution of access into influence, to Nicole's commitment to authentic growth and Hilary's quiet reinvention marked by confidence, humor and grace, together, they represent the power of embracing every chapter," Day continued.

Lizzo performing on stage.

Lizzo performs during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 30, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"As part of a collective of 34 remarkable women, they remind us that there is no single blueprint for success or happiness and that truth is not limiting, it's liberating."

Hunter McGrady standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Hunter McGrady, a proud advocate for body positivity, is known as SI Swimsuit's "curviest model ever." (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The shoots for this year's issue took place in Botswana, Montauk, New York, Baja California Sur, Mexico, South Caicos and Fort Myers, Florida.

The original Swimsuit Issue debuted in 1964. It has served as a launching pad for models including Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

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Jena Sims walking the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

According to SI Swimsuit, Jena Sims is their most recent "Rookie of the Year." (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Grace Ann Nader standing on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Grace Ann Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 30, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

In 2023, at age 81, Martha Stewart became the oldest model to appear on the cover of the annual Swimsuit Issue. Stewart surpassed Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, who appeared in the magazine in 2022 at age 74.

Over the years, the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities, The Associated Press reported.

Jasmine Sanders walking on the runway at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Jasmine Sanders, the model known as the "golden Barbie," first appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2019. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

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Camille Kostek walking on the red carpet at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Camille Kostek attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 30, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The current issue is on newsstands, and the runway show will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ beginning June 9.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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