Former Prince Andrew under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct with woman at Royal Ascot

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Former Prince Andrew is reportedly under investigation again for inappropriate conduct with a woman at Royal Ascot.

According to The Sunday Times, Thames Valley Police are "examining events in 2002 as they consider wider possible crimes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, including sexual misconduct, ­corruption and fraud."

The alleged incident reportedly took place at the famed racing festival, which was attended by multiple members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Prince Edward, and Andrew’s oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

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Representatives for Andrew and Thames Valley Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Buckingham Palace has previously told Fox News Digital that the palace doesn't answer for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor because he's no longer a working royal.

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital that the royals are "bracing themselves regarding more revolting revelations."

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"The debauchery and disgusting behavior of Andrew was known, as more who felt constrained by protocol are now talking, there will be more, such as Ascot, close to where Queen Elizabeth II was at the time."

Regarding the latest claim, royal broadcaster, Ian Pelham Turner, said "many more stories" regarding Andrew's behavior are bound to surface.

"Allegedly, the woman in question was a waitress at the event," Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "Very few details have been released at the moment as there is a further police investigation now happening. Andrew has a long record of rudeness to staff, shouting and swearing at them and going against strict protocol rules over security."

"Royal Ascot is one of the favorite destinations of the year for the royal family and certainly during the Queen's time, she would love to watch her own horses, bred in her own stables, race," he continued. "There have been growing rumors that many more stories are surfacing regarding misdeeds by Andrew and a growing public dislike for the former prince."

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Last month, Andrew was at the center of another misconduct probe by police as British investigators assessed allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sex crimes at royal properties.

At the time, Thames Valley Police were urging potential witnesses to come forward as they examined claims that Epstein allegedly sent a woman to have sex with a man, seemingly Andrew, at a residence in Windsor in 2010.

"On 19 February 2026, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office," police said in the statement. "He was interviewed under caution and released under investigation on the same day. Two addresses, in Berkshire and in Norfolk, were searched."

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"Following the arrest and search activity, we have been working with the United States Department of Justice to get further information that may be related to this investigation," police said. "We have also been working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom and have sought early investigative advice from them as we would in serious, complex, or sensitive cases."

"We are also speaking with a number of witnesses; however, as per national guidance, we cannot confirm or deny the identities of these individuals," the statement read.

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on Feb. 19, 2026, his birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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His brother, King Charles III , reacted to Andrew's arrest in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said.

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"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he added. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

The former prince has faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.