Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with her 'love' Jim Curtis in sweet birthday tribute

Jennifer Aniston is smitten with her love, Jim Curtis.

On Sunday, the "Friends" star, 56, took to social media to give Curtis a birthday shout-out while sharing a sweet, coupled-up photo of the two of them.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished ❤️"

Close friends and fans of Aniston were quick to chime in.

JENNIFER ANISTON COZIES UP TO HYPNOTHERAPIST DURING LUXURY YACHT GETAWAY

"Beautiful couple," comedian Amy Schumer wrote. "Healing kind angels."

Stars like Leslie Mann, Jenna Dewan and Miranda Kerr commented with heart emojis, while former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, "FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE."

"This version of you is my fav!" a fan wrote. "Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!"

In July, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he had his arm around her waist.

The couple were accompanied by actor Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People at the time.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, is "very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider said.

The "Morning Show" star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

According to Curtis' Instagram, the author's "mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM."

When Curtis was 22 years old, he found out he had lesions on his spinal cord, which led to years of chronic pain. He told Fast Company during an interview in 2018, "It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking."

He spoke to the outlet about hiding his illness from his co-workers while he worked on Wall Street, a job that Curtis said "couldn't have been a worse choice" with his condition. "I had to stand up in a crowd all day. It was super high-stress, which is inflammatory and devastating for a condition like mine. It increased symptoms of fatigue and pain, and it brought on new ones like IBS [irritable bowel syndrome] and other things I couldn’t control."

Curtis remains open about the impact his health has had on his life.

"My own illness and disability forced me to confront the limited beliefs, disconnection and trauma that was keeping me sad, sick and alone," he wrote on his website. "My health journey has been my greatest teacher in developing a life of higher connection, purpose and love. Through many powerful tools including hypno-realization - I not only transformed my physical health, depression and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love."