Kelsea Ballerini stuns in sheer metallic dress that leaves little to the imagination in new photos

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Kelsea Ballerini wowed fans with her latest metallic sheer look.

In a recent Instagram post, the 32-year-old country singer shared a series of photos showing fans what she's been up to, captioning the post, "all the things all the time!"

The slideshow included pictures of her in the studio, traveling with friends, seeing a Broadway show and eating "hot girl pickles," but one picture stood out among the rest.

One of the photos featured Ballerini in a long-sleeve sheer metallic dress with web-like patterns, which left her dark-colored bra and high-waisted underwear visible.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, KELSEA BALLERINI, RENÉE ZELLWEGER STUN IN LACE, SHEER AND CUT-OUTS: PHOTOS

She paired the dress with a soft makeup look and styled her hair in a half-up/half-down look.

"Alll the studio pics - can’t wait to hear what you are creating," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "look at you glowing."

Ballerini previously fueled speculation she was working on new music when she posted a text exchange between herself and Patrick Droney, which featured an audio file titled, "Math of Us," with both Ballerini and Patrick saying they are "so happy" with it.

The singer's most recent full-length album was released in October 2024, and featured many big hits, such as "Cowboys Cry Too" and "Baggage." A deluxe addition of the album was released in March 2025.

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She made news earlier this year when she and Chase Stokes broke up for a second time. They initially broke up in September 2025, before rekindling their romance and then officially calling it quits in February.

"They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work," another insider told People at the time. "But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on," the source claimed.

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"Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship, but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow," another source told the outlet. "It feels like there's insecurity there on his end."

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Fans of the singer lit up social media when she fueled cheating rumors in the comments section of Ashley Cooke's video featuring an unreleased song about a man with "wandering eyes."

Ballerini commented, "Mmmhhhmmm," and Cooke responded, "You get it."