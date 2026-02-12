Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend flaunts steamy romance in rare PDA-packed photos

Curtis posted yacht photos showing the couple kissing and embracing for Aniston's birthday celebration

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Jennifer Aniston’s love life is officially out in the open — and it’s making waves.

The "Friends" star was caught in a rare, PDA-filled moment with boyfriend Jim Curtis, as he shared a romantic Instagram post for her birthday.

"HBD MY ❤️," Curtis captioned on social media next to a kissing photo of the pair.

JENNIFER ANISTON OFFERS RARE PEEK INTO HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS WITH BOYFRIEND JIM CURTIS

Jennifer Aniston smiling

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis revealed through steamy Instagram post.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

The first snap showed the couple standing close together on what appears to be the deck of a yacht, as the ocean and cloudy skies stretched behind them.

Curtis, 50, laughed as he wore a partially unbuttoned shirt with his arm wrapped around Aniston’s shoulders.

The actress, also sharing the laughter, glowed in a sleeveless black dress layered with necklaces and bracelets, leaning in with a warm smile — the vibe appeared to be relaxed, romantic and very much coupled up.

Aniston, 55, and Curtis continued to turn heads in the second black-and-white close-up.

JENNIFER ANISTON STRIPS DOWN, BARES ALL ABOUT ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ NEW BOYFRIEND AND HIS HEALING POWERS

Jennifer Aniston smiles with a hand on her hip wearing a plunging chain dress on the carpet at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston shows off her romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis in a rare PDA moment.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The pair shared a kiss, as they locked in a sweet moment. The moody, monochrome shot gave the PDA a cinematic edge and offered fans one of the most intimate glimpses yet of Aniston’s new romance.

Curtis’ public display of affection comes just two weeks after he blushed his way through questions about their relationship.

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis

The self-help author posted yacht photos showing the couple kissing and embracing for Aniston's birthday celebration (Getty Images, Jim Curtis Instagram)

"We were just introduced by friends," he said on the "Today" show on Jan. 26. "We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat."

The self-help author said they "chatted for a long time" before they "became close," adding, "It took a long time … months now, almost close to a year." 

When the host pointed out he seemed flustered, Curtis admitted with a laugh, "OK, yeah. I sure am."

In November, Aniston shared a birthday tribute of her own, wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind and writing, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished ❤️."

The pair were first spotted together in July aboard a yacht off Mallorca, Spain, where Aniston was seen gently placing her hand over Curtis’ while his arm circled her waist.

A split image of Jennifer Aniston now and the cast of "Friends"

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role on "Friends" alongside the cast — Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

At the time, sources described the relationship to People as "casually dating and having fun," noting Aniston was "grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

