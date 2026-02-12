Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend flaunts steamy romance in rare PDA-packed photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston’s love life is officially out in the open — and it’s making waves.

The "Friends" star was caught in a rare, PDA-filled moment with boyfriend Jim Curtis, as he shared a romantic Instagram post for her birthday.

"HBD MY ❤️," Curtis captioned on social media next to a kissing photo of the pair.

The first snap showed the couple standing close together on what appears to be the deck of a yacht, as the ocean and cloudy skies stretched behind them.

Curtis, 50, laughed as he wore a partially unbuttoned shirt with his arm wrapped around Aniston’s shoulders.

The actress, also sharing the laughter, glowed in a sleeveless black dress layered with necklaces and bracelets, leaning in with a warm smile — the vibe appeared to be relaxed, romantic and very much coupled up.

Aniston, 55, and Curtis continued to turn heads in the second black-and-white close-up.

The pair shared a kiss, as they locked in a sweet moment. The moody, monochrome shot gave the PDA a cinematic edge and offered fans one of the most intimate glimpses yet of Aniston’s new romance.

Curtis’ public display of affection comes just two weeks after he blushed his way through questions about their relationship.

"We were just introduced by friends," he said on the "Today" show on Jan. 26. "We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat."

The self-help author said they "chatted for a long time" before they "became close," adding, "It took a long time … months now, almost close to a year."

When the host pointed out he seemed flustered, Curtis admitted with a laugh, "OK, yeah. I sure am."

In November, Aniston shared a birthday tribute of her own, wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind and writing, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished ❤️."

The pair were first spotted together in July aboard a yacht off Mallorca, Spain, where Aniston was seen gently placing her hand over Curtis’ while his arm circled her waist.

At the time, sources described the relationship to People as "casually dating and having fun," noting Aniston was "grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.