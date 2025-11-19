Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Adam Sandler gives Jennifer Aniston’s new romance his public blessing at Hollywood event

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this month

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Jennifer Aniston suspected stalker set to be arraigned Video

Jennifer Aniston suspected stalker set to be arraigned

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on a suspect crashing into actress Jennifer Aniston's front gate. 

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis has the seal of approval from her longtime friend and fellow actor, Adam Sandler. 

On Monday, Aniston — who made her first public appearance with Curtis while attending Elle's Women in Hollywood event, where she was an honoree — received praise from Sandler for her comedic talent and a special shoutout regarding her new romance. 

"She's gorgeous, she's patient… she's talented, she's deep, she's smart, she's funny as hell," Sandler said about Aniston, according to a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Her comedic timing is impeccable, and she makes me a better comedian when we work together. She's an incredible producer, writer, one of the best collaborators I've ever worked with. I love her with all my heart. Aniston, you're simply the coolest and kindest. You never stop being loving and caring to me and my family and all of your wonderful friends."

JENNIFER ANISTON FINALLY FINDS LOVE WITH A REGULAR GUY AFTER YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston; Jennifer and Jim Curtis

Adam Sandler praised Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' new romance. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE; Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

"Everyone in this room loves you, Jennifer," he added. "It's just automatic happiness when we are around you. Me and Jackie [Sandler's wife] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you."

Jennifer Aniston laughs with Jim Curtis.

Aniston, who was an honoree at Elle's Women in Hollywood, sat next to Curtis and laughed as Sandler gave his speech. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE)

Earlier this month, Aniston and Curtis confirmed their relationship on social media when the "Friends" star gave Curtis a birthday shoutout while sharing a sweet, coupled-up photo of the two of them. 

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished ❤️"

JENNIFER ANISTON STRIPS DOWN, BARES ALL ABOUT ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ NEW BOYFRIEND AND HIS HEALING POWERS'

Close friends and fans of Aniston were quick to chime in. 

"Beautiful couple," comedian Amy Schumer wrote. "Healing kind angels."

Stars like Leslie Mann, Jenna Dewan and Miranda Kerr commented with heart emojis, while former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, "FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE."

JENNIFER ANISTON CALLS HERSELF 'SELFISH' FOR REFUSING TO ADOPT CHILDREN DURING FERTILITY STRUGGLES

Jennifer Aniston smiles with a hand on her hip wearing a plunging chain dress on the carpet at the SAG Awards

Aniston was first spotted with Curtis this summer. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"This version of you is my fav!" a fan wrote. "Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!"

In July, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In one photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he had his arm around her waist. 

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People at the time. 

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jennifer Aniston in a champagne colored sparkly dress with one hand on her hip in Paris for a "Murder Mystery 2" photocall

The "Friends" alum was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, is "very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider said. 

The "Morning Show" star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

