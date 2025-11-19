Adam Sandler gives Jennifer Aniston’s new romance his public blessing at Hollywood event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis has the seal of approval from her longtime friend and fellow actor, Adam Sandler.

On Monday, Aniston — who made her first public appearance with Curtis while attending Elle's Women in Hollywood event, where she was an honoree — received praise from Sandler for her comedic talent and a special shoutout regarding her new romance.

"She's gorgeous, she's patient… she's talented, she's deep, she's smart, she's funny as hell," Sandler said about Aniston, according to a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Her comedic timing is impeccable, and she makes me a better comedian when we work together. She's an incredible producer, writer, one of the best collaborators I've ever worked with. I love her with all my heart. Aniston, you're simply the coolest and kindest. You never stop being loving and caring to me and my family and all of your wonderful friends."

JENNIFER ANISTON FINALLY FINDS LOVE WITH A REGULAR GUY AFTER YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK

"Everyone in this room loves you, Jennifer," he added. "It's just automatic happiness when we are around you. Me and Jackie [Sandler's wife] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you."

Earlier this month, Aniston and Curtis confirmed their relationship on social media when the "Friends" star gave Curtis a birthday shoutout while sharing a sweet, coupled-up photo of the two of them.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram , alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist. "Cherished ❤️"

JENNIFER ANISTON STRIPS DOWN, BARES ALL ABOUT ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ NEW BOYFRIEND AND HIS HEALING POWERS'

Close friends and fans of Aniston were quick to chime in.

"Beautiful couple," comedian Amy Schumer wrote. "Healing kind angels."

Stars like Leslie Mann, Jenna Dewan and Miranda Kerr commented with heart emojis, while former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, "FINE I BELIEVE IN LOVE."

JENNIFER ANISTON CALLS HERSELF 'SELFISH' FOR REFUSING TO ADOPT CHILDREN DURING FERTILITY STRUGGLES

"This version of you is my fav!" a fan wrote. "Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!"

In July, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In one photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he had his arm around her waist.

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People at the time.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy , is "very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider said.

The "Morning Show" star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.