Jennifer Aniston offers rare peek into holiday celebrations with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston shared a peek inside her first Christmas with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The "Friends" star posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page from her holiday celebrations — with one image of Curtis playing with a friend's baby.

Other pictures included her adorable dogs, as well as snaps with friends, and the sunset.

Aniston also posed for a selfie with one of her pups, and also included an image of herself relaxing on the couch.

The inclusion of Curtis in her Christmas post comes almost two months after confirming her romance with the life coach and author, who specializes in hypnotherapy.

According to Curtis' Instagram, his "mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM."

Aniston gave Curtis a birthday shout-out in early November, writing, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

She also shared a black and white image of herself with her arms wrapped around his waist.

Two weeks later, her longtime pal Adam Sandler gave his seal of approval.

The ‘Friends' actress attended Elle's Women in Hollywood event with Curtis for their first joint public appearance — where Sandler took the stage.

Sandler praised Aniston during his speech on stage - and even shouted out Curtis and their romance.

"She's gorgeous, she's patient… she's talented, she's deep, she's smart, she's funny as hell," Sandler said about Aniston, according to a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Her comedic timing is impeccable, and she makes me a better comedian when we work together. She's an incredible producer, writer, one of the best collaborators I've ever worked with. I love her with all my heart. Aniston, you're simply the coolest and kindest. You never stop being loving and caring to me and my family and all of your wonderful friends."

"Everyone in this room loves you, Jennifer," he added. "It's just automatic happiness when we are around you. Me and Jackie [Sandler's wife] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you."

Aniston was first spotted with Curtis in July, while on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

The actress was seen gently placing her hand on Curtis' hand while his arm was around her waist.

At the time, a source told People that Aniston and Curtis were "casually dating and having fun."

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet.

"They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018.

Additional reporting by Christina Dugan Ramirez