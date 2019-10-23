Jenna Dewan's book: 6 things we learned from Channing Tatum divorce, healing after heartbreak to dating again

Jenna Dewan is our new life coach.

The 38-year-old's new book, "Gracefully You," is filled with details about her divorce from ex Channing Tatum, her healing journey and stepping back into the dating scene as a single mom.

Holistic healing

They say the natural remedy is the best remedy, and Jenna Dewan can attest to that.

“One of the many ways I holistically coped with my heartbreak and stress was with holy basil,” Dewan wrote in her new book (via Page Six).

The famous dancer praised the healing benefits of the herb.

"The scent of basil is uplifting and relaxing — it always makes me feel good," she said. "Whenever I’m cooking with it, I’ll rub the leaves between my hands and take in deep inhales of the lovely scent."

"For me, holy basil was wonderful," she wrote. "One thing I wasn’t about to do during my heartbreak was abandon the things that make me feel good, which includes maintaining a clean, delicious diet."

The “Step Up" actress also revealed her use of crystals in her healing journey.

"Here’s the honest truth about my breakup," she writes, as reported by Page SIx. "Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob in their ears."

Her grieving process

“My advice to anyone going through heartbreak is this: Acknowledge your emotions and do the work," she writes in her book (via Us Weekly). "Meet with a therapist, look into breathwork, meditate, take walks in nature, and have wine with your friends."

She continued: "If you don’t transmute your feelings, you transmit them others — your child, co-workers, total strangers. … By moving through each day, I was able to gracefully make it to the other side. In the end, you will be a stronger, more expanded, even happier version of yourself.”

“At the end of the day I just kept telling myself to trust, trust, trust. And trust I did,” Dewan added. “The news of our divorce didn’t drown me. Not to any extent I couldn’t handle, anyway. When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing … Lo and behold, everything started flowing together.”

Fears of revealing she and Channing had split

Dewan wrote that it was difficult keeping her and Tatum's split private after realizing how much everyone idolized their relationship.

“The public saw Channing and me in this idealized, romanticized light,” she said. “This made things difficult for me, because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

“People in the World of Dance audience would ask, ‘Where’s Channing today?’ or ‘When are you two going to dance together again?’" she continued (via Us Weekly). "I had to play these questions off while grappling with the truth of what was happening,” she wrote. “Let me tell you firsthand, when it comes to the lives of celebrities, a picture never tells the whole story. Everyone struggles. Every couple has their issues, celebrity or not.”

“There was a point before Channing and I announced our separation where I thought, ‘How in the world will everyone handle this?’ The public had known us as a couple forever, and not just a couple — the perfect couple,” Dewan said.

“How would people at work react when I went in the next day? Would they pity me? Assume the post had happened?" she added. "I was scared of everything that would follow our coming out. … The news of our divorce didn’t drown me. Not to any extent that I couldn’t handle, anyway."

The “World of Dance" host also explained why she and Tatum, 39, called off their marriage.

“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” the actor-dancer wrote, according to People. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

Feeling 'blindsided' by Channing and Jessie J's relationship

In her book, Dewan revealed feeling “blindsided” when she discovered that Channing was dating singer Jessie J at the same time the rest of the world discovered it.

"I was never challenged by anything more than during my divorce. Not only was I fighting an emotional battle of having to let go and move forward in my life, I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the Internet, as it was happening," she explained (via Entertainment Tonight).

Dewan continued: "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. … Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

Dating as a single mom

After her split from Tatum, the star dancer had fears about dating as a single mother, and worried about her and Tatum's 6-year-old daughter, Everly, adjusting.

“On top of that the pressure were my fears of moving forward. What would that look like? Dating…? Then there was my daughter,” she said of Everly, whom she shares joint custody with Tatum (via Us Weekly). “She’s very shy and funny and standoffish with men. It takes her a long time to warm up to others. I predicted this child was going to be jealous of whoever else I spent my time with. How would I ever date with her blessing? My fears were going haywire.”

Steve Kazee

She also gushed about her current beau, with whom she's expecting a child with.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” Dewan gushed (via Page Six). “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago."

The two went public in September 2018.