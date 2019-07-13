Channing Tatum talks about therapy and astrology in bizarre video

Channing Tatum had his mind blown after he used an astrology app.

The 39-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter in which he talks about his experience using an app called The Pattern and why therapy is important.

According to the app's description on the App Store, it "is a social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level" after you input your birth date and time.

"How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don’t even know if I want to know this stuff… I don’t know if anybody should know this stuff,” Tatum said in the video.

Tatum added that the app was using the same language he said while in therapy.

“I was just in therapy yesterday… yeah, I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy… and I just get a notification on my phone this morning. Pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy," he explained.

Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J after his split with ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. He shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Dewan.