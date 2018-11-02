Exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reunite for Halloween

Former couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan came together in the spirit of Halloween on Wednesday night.

Dressed as Genie from “Aladdin,” Tatum captured a night of trick-or-treating with their daughter Everly on his Instagram story. While most of the footage followed his quest for a Reese’s from his 5-year-old as she went from house to house getting candy, he also posted a selfie with Dewan.

The couple split in April after nearly nine years of marriage, and Dewan officially filed for divorce last week.

She is now romantically linked to Tony winner Steve Kazee after the two were seen enjoying Halloween festivities of their own at Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s costume party and at Los Angeles’ famed Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park.

Tatum, who is dating singer Jessie J, eventually got his Reese’s by the end of the night.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.